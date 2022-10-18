ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Bridget Mulroy

New York Passes Law Limiting Class Sizes

Crowded classrooms will soon be a part of New York City history.(AlexBrylov/iStock) Upon reaching a deal with Mayor Eric Adams and New York State lawmakers, Governor Kathy Houchel has signed legislation that is expected to have a resounding impact on New York City schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox For Students program donates classroom supplies to NYC school

NEW YORK - Students and teachers opened brand-new boxes of school supplies at I.S. 49 Berta Dreyfus on Staten Island on Tuesday. Fox Corporation donated these school supplies as part of its Fox For Students program and partnership with the nonprofit Kids In Need Foundation. The boxes of supplies were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
‘I learned to just go for my dreams,’ Staten Islander launches 2 businesses in less than 1 year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Port Richmond resident Caileen Gonzalez, 28, never thought she’d have the bandwidth to launch two totally unrelated businesses in less than a year. Since she was a kid, Gonzalez wanted to be her own boss. After earning degrees in education and math from St. Joseph’s College, Brooklyn, she quickly learned working in a school wasn’t the career path she wanted to pursue. After the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic heightened the need for personal tutoring, Gonzalez launched Tiny To Tall Tutoring & Test Prep LLC in September 2020, which offers tutoring for all age groups, from age 3 to college students.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY Stimulus 2022 update: Are $270 checks still being mailed out?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — About 1.8 million New Yorkers should see a share of $475 million by the end of the month, according to the Department of Taxation and Finance. Most of the checks going to people who qualified for the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit, or both, on their 2021 state tax returns will arrive in the mail by the end of the month.
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Street in This Brooklyn Neighborhood Was Just Renamed 'Little Bangladesh'

NYC's Bangladeshi community can rejoice. A section of Kensington's McDonald Avenue was just co-named "Little Bangladesh" to honor the community living in the area. According to a 2019 survey by the Asian-American Federation, 16% of the Big Apple's Bangladeshi population lives in Brooklyn, and Kensington is one of the main hotspots. On and around the recently honored stretch of McDonald Avenue, the community thrives with Bangladeshi cafes and restaurants, which contribute to the neighborhood's culture and livelihood.
BROOKLYN, NY
There Are 22 Smoke Shops in Bay Ridge

Captain Tolson told Bay Ridge at tonight’s meeting that there are now 22 smoke shops in Bay Ridge. (Video here) Politicians, Andrew Gounardes and Mathylde Frontus voted to allow the sale are marijuana. Why didn’t Gounardes and Frontus limit the number of shops per community? Everyone who knows Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
Corrections union demand senator stop lying in tweets

ALBANY – The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association Inc. (NYSCOPBA) is accusing the author of New York’s HALT Act, State Senator Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), of publishing lies regarding the violence crisis in New York’s correctional facilities. The HALT Act places restrictions on how...
BROOKLYN, NY
Staten Island, NY
