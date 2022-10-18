Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money
Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Family of George Floyd SUE Kanye West for $250m after the rapper said he died of a fentanyl overdose and was NOT murdered by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin
Kanye West on Instagram: 'Breonna Taylor's mom said it first,' BLM is a 'fraud'
Kanye West continued his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, posting on Instagram a quote from the mother of Breonna Taylor calling the organization’s Louisville, Kentucky, chapter a "fraud." "BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOM SAID IT FIRST: ‘I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have...
Family of George Floyd considers legal action over Kanye West comments
Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Files $250M Lawsuit Against Kanye West
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Kanye’s Lies About George Floyd Have ‘Retraumatized’ His Daughter, Lawyer Says Amid $250 Million Lawsuit
Kanye West blames George Floyd’s death on fentanyl; family responds
George Floyd's Family Considering Kanye West Lawsuit, Lawyer Says
BET
Kanye West Hands Out ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts To The Homeless Community
Kanye West has freely handed out his controversial White Lives Matter shirts in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood. According to Rolling Stone, a video posted by Ian Connor, an associate of West who is also a recognized stylist that has been accused of sexual assault by a least half-a-dozen women, shows West’s team giving away the shirts on Sunday night (Oct. 16).
Kanye West to face £221 million lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Not Stepping In to Help Kanye During Apparent Mental Health Episode
Kim Kardashian has been through the ups and downs of Kanye West's mental health episodes over the years, and while she's stepped in to help in the past ... this time is different. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kim has totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye...
A.V. Club
George Floyd’s family prepares to sue Kanye West for $250 million
Kanye West To Trademark Phrases From Feud With Supreme’s Tremaine Emory
Kanye West has moved to take his Internet rantings to the bank. According to TMZ, the 45-year-old rapper filed a trademark for the phrases “Good to hear from you bi**h” and “Tremendez” in reference to his social media feud with fashion designer Tremaine Emory. More from VIBE.comDame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West's Mental HealthHoward Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic RemarksTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.E Since labeling the Denim Tears founder “Tremendez,” Ye has been seen in multi-colored shirts bearing the name. Earlier this month, Emory called out Ye for his use of...
