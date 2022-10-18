Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Has One Condition For NWO Reunion In WWE
On the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw," fans were treated to a celebration for the 25th anniversary of one of WWE's most iconic factions, D-Generation X. DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg came out to close the show, running through their assortment of in-ring introductions and notable catchphrases. However, as exciting as this reunion was for nostalgic fans, the absence of the late Chyna and AEW's red-hot "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn was notable; both received nods in the process.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Attends Former WWE Star's Wedding
Former "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks attended the wedding of former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) on October 17. A video of Banks at the wedding was shared on Instagram. Samuray Del Sol (formerly known as Kalisto on WWE) also attended the ceremony. He was released from WWE back in April 2021.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW
AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Was Accidentally Stabbed By His Co-Star In The Punisher
Whenever Kevin Nash stepped inside the wrestling ring, he meant business. The 6-foot-10 wrestler had a tremendous career, which saw him win multiple championships in various promotions. He has also been seen in various acting roles, including the "Magic Mike" movies, "Dog," and "The Longest Yard". Professional wrestling, in a...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
itrwrestling.com
Latest Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Return
Becky Lynch last competed inside a WWE ring at SummerSlam, where she was unsuccessful in her attempt to regain the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair. After the match, Belair was confronted by Bayley, who returned from injury after more than a year off WWE television. Bayley wasn’t alone, and had Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai) in tow, forming the group that would go on to be known as Damage CTRL.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Told Ronda Rousey She Could Not Do Hardcore Spot At Extreme Rules
During a recent stream of "God of War" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet," WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was asked by a fan if there were any spots in her Extreme Rules match against Liv Morgan that got turned down by WWE officials. Rousey revealed that she pitched a big finish, but was told they couldn't go that extreme.
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Comments On Potential WWE Sale
One of WWE’s biggest icons, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has recently commented on the possibility of the company being sold and what he would hope to see from a buyer. Over the past few years, speculation about WWE being sold has been rife. This was fuelled several months ago by Co-CEO Nick Khan who said they would listen to “credible offers” although they weren’t actively looking to sell the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Wants Goldberg Removed From The Hall Of Fame
One WWE legend thinks former WCW Champion Goldberg should be removed from the Hall of Fame and says if he can get in, so can anyone. Goldberg had a meteoric rise to success in WCW in the late nineties as he built up an unprecedented undefeated streak on his way to defeating Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'
Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Reveals First Desired Match If He Joins WWE
MJF, who could be WWE-bound in less than 15 months, already has a first opponent in mind if he makes the jump from AEW in January 2024. During a Q&A session with his Twitter followers Monday night, MJF was asked to name the first wrestler he would like to face if he was to join WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Big E And Fellow WWE Star Will Reportedly Be Involved With WWE's Campus Rush
It was exactly one week ago that WWE announced the "WWE Campus Rush," a program which would see the promotion arrive at eight college campuses in order to educate students on what it would take to make it in the WWE. Several stars were confirmed as part of the campaign, and now, a week later, two wrestlers in particular have been confirmed to be even more heavily involved.
Bret Hart: I Would Have Loved To Work With Brock Lesnar; I Heard He Was A Pro, The Opposite Of Goldberg
Bret Hart wishes he could have worked with Brock Lesnar and more. Hart's in-ring career was effectively over at the end of 1999 when he was kicked in the head by Goldberg at Starrcade. Though Hart would wrestling a handful of matches in early 2000 and return in 2010 for matches in WWE, the kick caused concussion issues that plagued him.
411mania.com
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
Fightful
