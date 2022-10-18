ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party Pieces breaks the States! Kate Middleton's mother launches her business in the US (complete with life-sized cardboard cut-out of her wearing double denim)

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
 2 days ago

The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton has launched her party paraphernalia business in the US and used a cardboard cut-out of herself to promote the move.

Party Pieces was founded by Kate Middleton's mother in 1987 when she was looking for inspiration for her daughter's fifth birthday party.

She realised there was a gap in the market and set up the company that offers time-pressed parents an easy choice of imaginative parties for their children.

The brand’s best-selling Party Pieces Collection features products such as plates, napkins, cups, hats, balloons, treat stands and decorations.

The firm is based at Child's Court Farm in Yattendon, Berkshire. It employs 40 people and sends out 4,000 orders a week.

All three of her children have worked for it at some point - Kate helped develop the first birthday and baby category.

Carole previously said how in the beginning they had to do 'everything ourselves' and the children would sometimes help with tasks such as taking orders and filling boxes.

Now the Party Pieces Collection is being sold for the first time in the United States.

Carole, 67, visited several stores to see her products, which were featured alongside cardboard posters of herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aH0Pp_0ie1V22100
Carole Middleton, the mother of the Princess of Wales, has launched her party paraphernalia business in the US (pictured looking at the products and posters)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpaQ6_0ie1V22100
The 67-year-old started Party Pieces in 1987 after struggling to find options for her daughter Kate's fifth birthday party 

It is the brand's first retail partnership outside of the UK and is the beginning of 'larger expansion plans' in the US, according to its official Instagram account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fqe2_0ie1V22100
Carole Middleton wears double denim in the cardboard cut-out poster that appears alongside her products in the US

It comes only a year after a successful e-commerce launch in Britain, which saw the Party Pieces Collection quickly become a best-selling range.

However, the mail-order company made a loss of almost £300,000 last year.

Recently published figures disclose that Party Pieces Holdings racked up a loss of £285,506 in 2021, making its net deficit £1.35million.

The venture across the Atlantic is the next phase of growth for Party Pieces. It will make its products available in the US at 39 Saker ShopRites stores.

'It's very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the US starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve,' said Carole.

'This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we're happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch.'

Richard Saker, president and chief executive of Saker ShopRites, said: 'We are thrilled to be the first US retail partner for British heritage brand Party Pieces.

'We know our customers are coming together again to mark special occasions in their lives and they want to make their parties spectacular.'

CarQ
1d ago

That’s awesome!! Carol seems to be a powerful woman. Raising a large family and running a business. She is a good example for girls/women!!

abacab
2d ago

Fantastic!! Good for them! When will it be available in Upstate NYS! Meaning Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse areas NOT the Upstate ppl from NYC think of ie Hudson Valley Poughkeepsie area!!!

