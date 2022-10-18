Ohio State Still Has "Scar" From 2017 Blowout Loss At Iowa

The Buckeyes turned the ball over four times and the Hawkeyes dealt a fatal blow to their playoff hopes.

It’s been nearly five years since Ohio State last played Iowa, but the wounds from the 55-24 loss on Nov. 4, 2017, are still fresh for head coach Ryan Day , who was in his first year as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator that season.

“It’s a scar that doesn’t go away,” Day said during his press conference on Tuesday. “I’ve felt it this week, for sure.”

Ohio State entered the afternoon at 7-1 overall and the sixth-ranked team in the country following an “emotional” home win over No. 2 Penn State the week prior, overcoming a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Nittany Lions, 39-38.

But playing in a hostile environment for the first time all season, quarterback J.T. Barrett threw a pick-six on the first play of the game – one of four interceptions in the game – and the Hawkeyes throttled the Buckeyes, who allowed the fifth-most points in a game in school history.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | College Football Bowl Projections | SI’s Top 10: Week Of Upheaval Leaves Nine Remaining Teams | Yeah, We Can't Get Over What Happened Saturday, Either | Lee Corso Discusses Health Scare, Return to ‘College GameDay’

“We fought ourselves back, but then turned the ball over too many times,” Day said, referring to how Buckeyes tied the game at 17 late in the second quarter before being outscored 38-7 the rest of the way. “Anytime you have a scar like that, it’s real.”

While not a single member of the current team was on the travel roster for that cloudy afternoon in Iowa City, offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and running backs coach Tony Alford were there.

Quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis (graduate assistant) and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline (quality control coach) were also on the offensive staff, so Day isn’t the only wanting to avoid a repeat performance on Saturday.

“We’ve talked about it a lot to our staff, we’ve talked a lot about it to our players and we’ll continue to talk about it,” Day said. “This team is always difficult to beat, doesn’t matter what year it was or what year it is. That year was no different than it is this year.”

-----

Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets . Also, b e sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Kevin Wilson Preview Iowa

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker Biggest Threat To C.J. Stroud In Heisman Race

Ohio State Up To No. 2 In AP Poll , Stays At No. 2 In Coaches Poll Following Off Week

Ohio State's Oct. 29 Game At Penn State To Kick Off At 12 P.M. On FOX

Why Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Wears Black On Game Days

Report: Gene Smith Open To Selling Naming Rights To Ohio Stadium

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !