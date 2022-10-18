Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator Position at Sam Houston

Under John Perry, the Bearkats have seemingly cratered on offense from where they wre a year ago.

When former Houston Texans assistant coach John Perry left after the 2020 season, he did so for a job in the collegiate ranks as an offensive assistant for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Following his stint with Rutgers, Perry moved to the FCS level where he would take the offensive coordinator position for the Sam Houston Bearkats. However, after just five games, Perry has been demoted from offensive coordinator due to the Bearkats' poor offensive performance.

Bearkats' coach K.C. Keeler made the announcement on Tuesday.

"We just have been historically bad on offense," Keeler said. "If you look at the numbers, they're pretty horrific. I just thought we needed a change, so we made that change. I'm not going to go into any more than that."

The Bearkats currently rank outside the top 100 in FCS in several offensive categories, including total offense, scoring offense, passing offense, passing efficiency, completion percentage, first downs, red zone offense, and yards per completion.

With Perry's demotion, the Bearkats will look to return to the explosive offense they'd grown used to under coaches such as Ryan Carty. Under Carty the Bearkats averaged 37.5 points and 440.3 yards per game, leading them to the program's first FCS national title in the spring 2021 season.

