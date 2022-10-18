ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs Season in Review: Zach McKinstry

By Ben Silver
Zach McKinstry arrived in Chicago in late-June. But he saw significant playing time such that he could factor into the Cubs' future plans.

Zach McKinstry got playing time in 2022 for the 11-win Los Angeles Dodgers. It doesn't make him a superstar, but it says something about the level of his ability if Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts saw enough to put him on the same field as Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner and Mookie Betts.

On Jul. 22 he was traded to the Chicago Cubs for Chris Martin, the reliever, not the Coldplay singer. In typical Dodgers fashion, Martin turned into one of the most dominant relievers down the stretch, posting a 1.46 ERA over 24.2 innings.

Meanwhile, McKinstry batted just above the Mendoza-line with the Cubs, slashing .206/.272/.361. Chicago though, didn't pick up McKinstry just for his bat in 2022.

He brings future value and a versatility unique to him. In 2022 alone he played five different positions.

There's room for optimism still with McKinstry's bat. This year he had an OPS of .904 at Triple-A, walking 12.1% of his plate appearances and striking out just 14.8% of the time.

McKinstry has a fantastic ability to put the bat on the ball and make solid contact, even if it comes with little to no power.

Causes for concern though include his age. At 27 years old in 2022, McKinstry was far older than his minor league peers, and he should be entering his Major League prime. Should he fail to put together an above-average season in 2023, it might well spell the end of McKinstry's time in the Major Leagues.

If one should take anything from his 2022, it was the final three weeks of his season. Having never gotten consistent playing time, the utilityman finally found it in August and September.

In his final 81 plate appearances, he slashed .250/.325/.486 with three homers and four stolen bases. This probably isn't the McKinstry Cubs fans should expect for 2023, but if the player they get is somewhere between that version and the one that began the 2022 season, Jed Hoyer and the Cubs may have indeed fleeced the Dodgers.

Final Grade: C-

