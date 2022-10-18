ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester School Really Needs Items for Their Great Resource Room

There's a room in a few of our Rochester Public Schools that's genius. A Resource Room. And Rochester Alternative Learning Center (RALC) needs some help stocking it! This is. I reached out to Beth Martinez, the new Community Site Facilitator from RALC in Rochester, Minnesota, to find out more about the room and why it's there. If you know about their awesomeness already, just scroll down for the list of needs.
ROCHESTER, MN
20+ Amazing Trunk-or-Treat Events In and Around Rochester

I don't know which parent out there in the world made the decision to gather up friends in a parking lot, open up the truck, throw a few decorations together to make a "Halloween display" and have their kids grab candy from every single trunk, but that person is a genius. Below are over 20 different trunk-or-treat events in and around the Rochester, Minnesota area that you can show up for with your kids in their costumes.
ROCHESTER, MN
12 Unwritten Rules of Halloween in Rochester

So you've got your pumpkins, your costume is picked out, you have the candy, and you're all set for Halloween! Not so fast. Before everyone hits the streets in Rochester, MN for trick-or-treating there are some unwritten Halloween rules that we need to talk about. Some of these unwritten rules...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonapost.com

Miss Minnesota send-off Nov. 6

Join us in celebrating our former Miss Winona turned Miss Minnesota, Rachel Evangelisto, for food, cash bar, and a preview of her Miss America wardrobe and talent. This send-off will take place on Sunday, November 6, at 1 p.m. at Vision’s Event Center (at The Bridges Golf Course, 22852 County Road 17, Winona). This event is open to the public, but please RSVP to tjsim2358@gmail.com.
WINONA, MN
Scrub Your Butt Soap Company In Rochester Is Moving

Rochester, Minnesota's most creatively named business, The Scrub Your Butt Soap Company, is moving. The announcement was actually on the Tulips & Truffles Florist Facebook page. They're inside the SYBSC. We are over the moon excited to announce we are joining the businesses in the Kismet Block!. We will be...
ROCHESTER, MN
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
TheDailyBeast

Minnesota Guv Flummoxed When Opponent Compliments His Smile

Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday night in Rochester, clashing over George Floyd, with Jensen lashing Walz over his handling of what followed after the police killing of Floyd. The pair also took on abortion and crime in their only televised debate, though it was the moment at about the halfway mark when Jensen was asked by KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander to compliment his opponent that had people talking. Pausing, Jensen responded, “I’ve thought about this question,” a smirk briefly appearing on his face. “I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who…” he paused again. “... has a wonderful smile.” According to WCCO’s Jason DeRusha, he asked the same question during the State Fair of Jensen, who repeated Walz was “affable,” but instead of mentioning his smile, Jensen said, “he talks beautifully.” After the “smile” comment, Walz raised his hand and appeared flummoxed.My soul left my body at this moment pic.twitter.com/hj8dRBpKrK— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 19, 2022 Read it at Twin Cities
MINNESOTA STATE
Amazing 12-Year-Old Minnesotan’s Dream Continues Years After He Died

He was just a 12-year-old kid in Southeast Minnesota who loved making people smile. Hunter Biermeier was a kid at my church and I will never forget when I heard the news that he had passed away from an ATV accident. But Hunter's dream of bringing smiles to others has not disappeared. In fact, because of Hunter, more kids are being comforted today thanks to the Hugs From Hunter Foundation and a huge event is happening in Rochester on October 29th that will help keep the smiles coming.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Community Policy