Eat Amazing Chili And Help Adorable Animals In Rochester
There's nothing better than cuddling with an adorable kitten. I had several cats as a kid and even had a siamese cat after I got married. This weekend, an organization in Southeast Minnesota is having an amazing event with delicious chili that is all about the adorable animals we love.
Rochester, Minnesota Brewery’s Expansion Will Make You Smile
Parking is one of the most common reasons I hear when people explain why they don't like to go to Downtown Rochester. But, a lack of parking can mess with business not directly downtown, but not far away, either. Like Rochester's Oldest Brewery. One of Rochester's Most Popular Breweries Expanded.
Rochester School Really Needs Items for Their Great Resource Room
There's a room in a few of our Rochester Public Schools that's genius. A Resource Room. And Rochester Alternative Learning Center (RALC) needs some help stocking it! This is. I reached out to Beth Martinez, the new Community Site Facilitator from RALC in Rochester, Minnesota, to find out more about the room and why it's there. If you know about their awesomeness already, just scroll down for the list of needs.
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
20+ Amazing Trunk-or-Treat Events In and Around Rochester
I don't know which parent out there in the world made the decision to gather up friends in a parking lot, open up the truck, throw a few decorations together to make a "Halloween display" and have their kids grab candy from every single trunk, but that person is a genius. Below are over 20 different trunk-or-treat events in and around the Rochester, Minnesota area that you can show up for with your kids in their costumes.
12 Unwritten Rules of Halloween in Rochester
So you've got your pumpkins, your costume is picked out, you have the candy, and you're all set for Halloween! Not so fast. Before everyone hits the streets in Rochester, MN for trick-or-treating there are some unwritten Halloween rules that we need to talk about. Some of these unwritten rules...
Rochester’s Most-Searched Halloween Costume for 2022
We're about a week and a half from Halloween, so if you haven't come up with a Halloween costume yet, it's time to get going! If you're in need of a costume idea I might have one for you, it's the most-searched Halloween costume for the Rochester, Minnesota area. This...
Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer at Big Rochester Event
The big annual event, Unleash the SHE is back in Rochester, Minnesota! It's coming up soon so make sure to get signed up to help raise awareness for ovarian cancer and raise money for the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA). What is Unleash the SHE?. The event is a running/walking...
winonapost.com
Miss Minnesota send-off Nov. 6
Join us in celebrating our former Miss Winona turned Miss Minnesota, Rachel Evangelisto, for food, cash bar, and a preview of her Miss America wardrobe and talent. This send-off will take place on Sunday, November 6, at 1 p.m. at Vision’s Event Center (at The Bridges Golf Course, 22852 County Road 17, Winona). This event is open to the public, but please RSVP to tjsim2358@gmail.com.
Intense ‘Goth Castle’ for Sale 90 Minutes from Rochester
This house takes you for kind of a wild ride. Their commitment to the goth theme does not go unnoticed! I mean, they named the place 'Goth Castle'. It's a home for sale about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota, over in Hudson, Wisconsin. If goth is your kind of style...
New Lounge Under Thai Pop Now Open in Downtown Rochester
Remember when Grand Rounds had a secret restaurant in their basement? Now that Thai Pop has taken over the space on the corner of Historic 3rd Street and Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, they've also taken over the basement with a new name-less lounge. Thai Pop Opens New Lounge Under...
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Scrub Your Butt Soap Company In Rochester Is Moving
Rochester, Minnesota's most creatively named business, The Scrub Your Butt Soap Company, is moving. The announcement was actually on the Tulips & Truffles Florist Facebook page. They're inside the SYBSC. We are over the moon excited to announce we are joining the businesses in the Kismet Block!. We will be...
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
More Median Work Planned Friday For Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- More median work is planned for Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron Friday. A closure is planned for the mid-morning in the median of the Hwy. 14 and Olmsted County Rd. 3 intersection. Crews are set to paint stripes and yield lines. MnDOT is also planning...
Minnesota Guv Flummoxed When Opponent Compliments His Smile
Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday night in Rochester, clashing over George Floyd, with Jensen lashing Walz over his handling of what followed after the police killing of Floyd. The pair also took on abortion and crime in their only televised debate, though it was the moment at about the halfway mark when Jensen was asked by KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander to compliment his opponent that had people talking. Pausing, Jensen responded, “I’ve thought about this question,” a smirk briefly appearing on his face. “I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who…” he paused again. “... has a wonderful smile.” According to WCCO’s Jason DeRusha, he asked the same question during the State Fair of Jensen, who repeated Walz was “affable,” but instead of mentioning his smile, Jensen said, “he talks beautifully.” After the “smile” comment, Walz raised his hand and appeared flummoxed.My soul left my body at this moment pic.twitter.com/hj8dRBpKrK— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 19, 2022 Read it at Twin Cities
Amazing 12-Year-Old Minnesotan’s Dream Continues Years After He Died
He was just a 12-year-old kid in Southeast Minnesota who loved making people smile. Hunter Biermeier was a kid at my church and I will never forget when I heard the news that he had passed away from an ATV accident. But Hunter's dream of bringing smiles to others has not disappeared. In fact, because of Hunter, more kids are being comforted today thanks to the Hugs From Hunter Foundation and a huge event is happening in Rochester on October 29th that will help keep the smiles coming.
Two Weeks In A Row Goodhue County Has Escaping Cows
I was checking out the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office highlights for the first two weeks of October and there were four items that really stuck out to me. Each week, there was an issue with cows and issues with dough-heads not seeing GCSO squad cars! Check it out. Goodhue County...
Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
