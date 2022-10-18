Read full article on original website
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Business tips from SCORE: How to create a winning retail marketing strategy
You have a dream: Open a retail store that specializes in unique merchandise where buyers cannot possibly ignore the offerings. But, unless they know you exist and your offerings satisfy their needs, wants and desires there is no business. An actionable plan in the form of a retail marketing strategy is designed to attract and retain customers. Like most plans, it has to be a living document that is regularly reviewed and updated as the business environment changes. What...
