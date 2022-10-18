ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

APSU announces date for 39th annual Candlelight Ball and Candlelight Ball award winners

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the 39th annual Candlelight Ball on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Omni Nashville Hotel, located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way South in Nashville. The University would like to thank Fortera Credit Union for serving as the inaugural Governor Sponsor, which is the 2023 Title Sponsor for Candlelight Ball.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Brooke & Brice

OCCUPATION: ADULT ORTHODONTIST AND DESIGNER ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK’S MAKING MODERN WITH BROOKE AND BRICE. My mom. She sacrificed so much to make sure I was given the best opportunities to succeed while teaching me what it looked like to work hard to reach for my dreams. A QUOTE YOU...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Octoberfest, fall festivals and Halloween activities

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Halloween spirit is rising in Clarksville with spooky events, Octoberfests, and fall festivals planned this weekend. Clarksville Oktoberfest: The Bikers Who Care organization will hold the fourth annual Oktoberfest with a traditional Bavarian Bier Garden, polka music by Polkawagen, a stein hoist competition, brat eating contest, wiener dog races, a kid’s zone and more. It will start at noon and last for 10 hours Saturday at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center at 1190 Cumberland Drive. Tickets are $10 for ages 10 and older. Wear your favorite German/Bavarian costumes.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Butch Eli Paulk

Butch Eli Paulk, age 67, of Clarksville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tennova. He was born November 20, 1954, in Montgomery County, TN to the late William Eli Paulk and Belle Forguson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Paulk. Butch was self employed as an auto mechanic.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Billy Lynn Gilkey

Billy Lynn Gilkey, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 16, 2022. He was born on January 30, 1941, in Nortonville, KY, and was the son of the late James and Elenora Gilkey. Billy attended Christian County High School and later graduated from Austin Peay State University with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Loaves and Fishes hosts Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Loaves and Fishes hosted their annual Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser to feed over 100 donors, allowing dine-in for the first time since the pandemic. “The last few years have been strictly takeout. But this year we have a DJ, music, and a space for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym to Open in Nashville

Celebrate the grand opening of the newest We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym location in the Madison suburb of Nashville on Saturday, October 22 (2054 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, TN 37115) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to children of all abilities, children will be able to play...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Unite’s Arrive Alive tour coming to APSU this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour is the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country. The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Louise Bullock

Louise Bullock, age 94, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her residence. Louise was born December 13, 1927, in Wilson, NC, to the late Fred Speight and Sallie Lamm Speight. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Bullock; one son, William David Bullock; four brothers, Tom, David Lee, Sam, and Gene; and three sisters, Doris, Martha, and Rose.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Public Library to host 11th annual Science Fiction and Fantasy Expo

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will host its 11th annual Science Fiction and Fantasy Expo on Nov. 5 from 1-5 p.m. The expo is free and open to the public. The Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo is a favorite annual celebration of science fiction and fantasy genres...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

