clarksvillenow.com
Rock United to perform at season-closing Downtown @ Sundown this weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Oct. 21, is the final 2022 Downtown @ Sundown featuring Rock United. Starting at 7 p.m., Rock United will take the stage for the entirety of the night. “This band will be sure to keep you entertained with a 70’s Classic Rock party right...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU announces date for 39th annual Candlelight Ball and Candlelight Ball award winners
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the 39th annual Candlelight Ball on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Omni Nashville Hotel, located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way South in Nashville. The University would like to thank Fortera Credit Union for serving as the inaugural Governor Sponsor, which is the 2023 Title Sponsor for Candlelight Ball.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Brooke & Brice
OCCUPATION: ADULT ORTHODONTIST AND DESIGNER ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK’S MAKING MODERN WITH BROOKE AND BRICE. My mom. She sacrificed so much to make sure I was given the best opportunities to succeed while teaching me what it looked like to work hard to reach for my dreams. A QUOTE YOU...
clarksvillenow.com
A New U Boutique, with clothing for classy women, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A New U Boutique has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Kizzy Broaden Cowan said the boutique is the definition of a classy woman. “The store is more for the classy woman, those who are in the professional...
New Balance distribution center to bring jobs, more people to Wilson County
Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Octoberfest, fall festivals and Halloween activities
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Halloween spirit is rising in Clarksville with spooky events, Octoberfests, and fall festivals planned this weekend. Clarksville Oktoberfest: The Bikers Who Care organization will hold the fourth annual Oktoberfest with a traditional Bavarian Bier Garden, polka music by Polkawagen, a stein hoist competition, brat eating contest, wiener dog races, a kid’s zone and more. It will start at noon and last for 10 hours Saturday at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center at 1190 Cumberland Drive. Tickets are $10 for ages 10 and older. Wear your favorite German/Bavarian costumes.
clarksvillenow.com
Butch Eli Paulk
Butch Eli Paulk, age 67, of Clarksville passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tennova. He was born November 20, 1954, in Montgomery County, TN to the late William Eli Paulk and Belle Forguson. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Frances Paulk. Butch was self employed as an auto mechanic.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
wpln.org
Native Americans were forced to travel through Nashville on the Trail of Tears. A remnant of the bridge they crossed remains downtown.
Nearly 200 years ago, about a thousand Cherokee people passed through Nashville, almost all of them on foot, and crossed over the Cumberland River on the Nashville Toll Bridge. That bridge is gone, but today one part of the original structure, a stone abutment, still stands on the west bank of the river.
clarksvillenow.com
Billy Lynn Gilkey
Billy Lynn Gilkey, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on October 16, 2022. He was born on January 30, 1941, in Nortonville, KY, and was the son of the late James and Elenora Gilkey. Billy attended Christian County High School and later graduated from Austin Peay State University with...
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay to host special presentation on science behind Bell Witch legend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Bell Witch legend has held the region’s attention for more than 200 years, but on Oct. 25 enthusiasts will hear a part of the story that will do more than spark their imaginations. They will learn that an (un)healthy dose of science also laces...
clarksvillenow.com
Loaves and Fishes hosts Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Loaves and Fishes hosted their annual Louisiana Saturday Night fundraiser to feed over 100 donors, allowing dine-in for the first time since the pandemic. “The last few years have been strictly takeout. But this year we have a DJ, music, and a space for...
clarksvillenow.com
City of Clarksville leaders take on Alex’s Challenge: ‘Spend a day in my wheels’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Alex Johnson is on a mission to change the way communities approach accessibility for disabled citizens. On Oct. 4, that mission brought him to Clarksville, where he challenged local leaders to spend a day in his wheels. Mayor Joe Pitts, along with nine city employees and...
Nashville Parent
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym to Open in Nashville
Celebrate the grand opening of the newest We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym location in the Madison suburb of Nashville on Saturday, October 22 (2054 Gallatin Pike N., Madison, TN 37115) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to children of all abilities, children will be able to play...
clarksvillenow.com
Unite’s Arrive Alive tour coming to APSU this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour is the nation’s No. 1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country. The Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk...
Albino deer on permanent display in Chapel Hill
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.
clarksvillenow.com
Louise Bullock
Louise Bullock, age 94, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her residence. Louise was born December 13, 1927, in Wilson, NC, to the late Fred Speight and Sallie Lamm Speight. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Bullock; one son, William David Bullock; four brothers, Tom, David Lee, Sam, and Gene; and three sisters, Doris, Martha, and Rose.
clarksvillenow.com
Public Library to host 11th annual Science Fiction and Fantasy Expo
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will host its 11th annual Science Fiction and Fantasy Expo on Nov. 5 from 1-5 p.m. The expo is free and open to the public. The Sci-Fi and Fantasy Expo is a favorite annual celebration of science fiction and fantasy genres...
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
André Prince Owner Prince’s Hot Chicken to be Inducted in 2022 Entrepreneur Hall of Fame
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Nashville Entrepreneur Center NEXT Awards is hosting its annual ceremony recognizing entrepreneurs who are transforming industries and strengthening the Middle Tennessee community on Monday, Oct 24. There will be three winners in each category– startup companies with revenue. up to $1 million, emerging companies...
