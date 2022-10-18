Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Lieutenant Governor candidate leads pro-choice march to the polls in Warren
Pro-choice voters are gathering at the circle on Central Parkway SE in Warren and will march to the polls. Cheryl Stephens, the Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor in Ohio, will lead the march which will end at the Early Voting Location. Those marching will have the opportunity to cast their...
Morning Rundown
Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several British lawmakers trying to scoop up support ahead of a short, intense contest to become the country's next prime minister. Vance, Ryan campaigns return to Valley. The two warring candidates running...
Correction: US-Election 2022-Slavery-On-Ballot story
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published October 20, 2022, about state efforts to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception slavery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vermont's proposal said “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.” The proposal states ”slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited."
State Issue 1 explained by state officials, Valley attorneys
One issue Ohioans will see on their ballot on November 8 would require courts to consider public safety when setting bail for dangerous criminals. On Thursday evening, the 'Coalition for a Safer Ohio' bus tour made a stop in Warren to encourage voters to vote 'yes' on State Issue 1.
ODH: COVID-19 vaccine not on list of required vaccinations to attend school
Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has released a statement on Friday stating that the State of Ohio does not have the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations to attend school. Despite a vote from the CDC's Advisory Committee to add the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Valley included in half-billion dollar state investment region
Communities in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana along with 29 other counties in Ohio could benefit from a new $500 million program. Funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program was approved by legislators and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. On Thursday, the Governor's Office of Appalachia released detailed guidelines...
