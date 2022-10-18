ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Morning Rundown

Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several British lawmakers trying to scoop up support ahead of a short, intense contest to become the country's next prime minister. Vance, Ryan campaigns return to Valley. The two warring candidates running...
Correction: US-Election 2022-Slavery-On-Ballot story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story published October 20, 2022, about state efforts to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception slavery, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Vermont's proposal said “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.” The proposal states ”slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited."
State Issue 1 explained by state officials, Valley attorneys

One issue Ohioans will see on their ballot on November 8 would require courts to consider public safety when setting bail for dangerous criminals. On Thursday evening, the 'Coalition for a Safer Ohio' bus tour made a stop in Warren to encourage voters to vote 'yes' on State Issue 1.
Valley included in half-billion dollar state investment region

Communities in Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana along with 29 other counties in Ohio could benefit from a new $500 million program. Funding for the Appalachian Community Grant Program was approved by legislators and signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine. On Thursday, the Governor's Office of Appalachia released detailed guidelines...
