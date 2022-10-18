ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Eez Leon
4d ago

I'm happy that holyoke's transformation happy City proud of the people who cleaning up Holyoke Massachusetts I love how people are taking pride of there city

iBerkshires.com

Hot Plate Brewery Coming to Pittsfield this Winter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hot Plate Brewery will make its debut in Downtown Pittsfield this winter. Brooklyn, N.Y., transplants Mike Dell'Aquila and Sarah Real are planning a soft opening in December and a grand opening in early 2023. "One of the things we believe in craft beer is that it...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Spirit of Springfield announces postponement of Parade of Big Balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There will be no Parade of Big Balloons again this year in Springfield. The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that the holiday event, which made its way down Springfield’s Main Street for decades, was being postponed due to what they said was a worldwide helium shortage.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
worcestermag.com

Last Call with Marc Williams, owner of Piercing Emporium

Piercing Emporium owner Marc Williams has been piercing everything from babies’ ears to grown men’s eyebrows since the 1990s. When Massachusetts put regulations in place surrounding body art in 2000, his shop was the first in the city to obtain a state safety certification, and the studio on Shrewsbury Street has been thriving ever since. Last Call sat down with Williams to talk about the piercing industry, the trends that have swept through it over the years, and the popular misconceptions that surround it.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Mom, Son Survive Deadly Mushroom

An Amherst man and his mother is lucky to be alive after eating a poisonous mushroom. Kai Chen of Amherst and his 63-year-old mother, Kam Look, arrived at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on September 21st after apparently eating a "death cap mushroom" that was picked from a residential yard.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized from overnight fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday around 1 A.M., emergency crews responded to a house fire on Wilbraham Ave in Springfield. 1 person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. When Western Mass News crews arrived, we saw damage to a multi-family home’s attic. The cause of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

