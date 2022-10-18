ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, TX

Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kingwood High School football team will have a game with Westbrook High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
northchannelstar.com

North Shore stampedes Beaumont Westbrook

GPISD Stadium, October 14, 2022 – North Shore Mustangs Head Coach Jon Kay’s Eastside Boys wasted no time in demolishing their visiting opponent, the Beaumont Westbook Bruins. Quarterback David Amador filling in for the injured starting quarterback Kaleb Bailey looked as if he was capable of leading the...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

West Orange-Stark, Jasper go at it in District 9-4A D2 showdown

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs’ rocky campaign continued on Friday night with a road loss to the Jasper Bulldogs, 34-14. “We’ve just got to get better,” Mustangs head coach Hiawatha Hickman said postgame. “We’ve got to be able to win big ball games.”. West Orange-Stark received...
WEST ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Fire Destroys Home and Barn

Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
FRED, TX
therecordlive.com

New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange

Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Woman from Kountze dies in Hardin County Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman from Kountze died in a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 3:00, on Tuesday afternoon, north of Sour Lake. Officers said the crash took place when a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on State Highway 326, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Buick SUV, head on.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX

