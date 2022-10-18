Read full article on original website
Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kingwood High School football team will have a game with Westbrook High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
northchannelstar.com
North Shore stampedes Beaumont Westbrook
GPISD Stadium, October 14, 2022 – North Shore Mustangs Head Coach Jon Kay’s Eastside Boys wasted no time in demolishing their visiting opponent, the Beaumont Westbook Bruins. Quarterback David Amador filling in for the injured starting quarterback Kaleb Bailey looked as if he was capable of leading the...
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Orange Leader
West Orange-Stark, Jasper go at it in District 9-4A D2 showdown
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs’ rocky campaign continued on Friday night with a road loss to the Jasper Bulldogs, 34-14. “We’ve just got to get better,” Mustangs head coach Hiawatha Hickman said postgame. “We’ve got to be able to win big ball games.”. West Orange-Stark received...
Woodville native Kim Cruse describes experience after 4-chair turn during her blind audition on The Voice
WOODVILLE, Texas — A singer from Woodville earned a "four-chair turn" from judges on season 22 of NBC's The Voice. Kim Cruse hadn't gotten through the first 15 seconds of her blind audition singing Daniel Caesar's "Best Part" on The Voice before John Legend slammed his button. Legend's chair-turn...
kogt.com
Fire Destroys Home and Barn
Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
kjas.com
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
kjas.com
Body found after Saturday morning fire at mobile home in Orange County, no foul play suspected
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a mobile home after a fire in Orange County. It happened early Saturday morning. Orange County ESD #2 responded to the 3300 Block of Garner Lane around 5:15 a.m., after receiving a call about the fire.
therecordlive.com
New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange
Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
kjas.com
Woman from Kountze dies in Hardin County Crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman from Kountze died in a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 3:00, on Tuesday afternoon, north of Sour Lake. Officers said the crash took place when a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on State Highway 326, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Buick SUV, head on.
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
No injuries reported after barn fire spreads to house in Mauriceville
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Several fire departments worked to fight off flames from a house fire that originally started at a barn. The fire happened at 13334 Highway 62 in Mauriceville, near the intersection with Texla Mill Road. Firefighters were dispatched around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The fire started at...
Bicyclist treated for minor injuries after being struck by city of Beaumont garbage truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A bicyclist was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after getting hit by a city of Beaumont garbage truck. The call came in at 6:39 p.m. It happened at the Barrington Heights Subdivision located on Barrington Avenue near Dowlen Road in Beaumont. 12News crew at the...
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 looks to public to help improve neighborhood flood protections
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders will be hosting a meeting soon to gather input from the community. They want to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. This meeting will take place Tuesday, October...
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
Murder warrant issued after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have issued a murder warrant for a suspect after the body of a Beaumont minister was found in a home after a fire. Beaumont Police are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Police obtained a murder warrant for Ardoin in connection with the death of Jason West, 41.
fox4beaumont.com
I-10 traffic slows to crawl due to highway construction project in Orange County
Interstate-10 traffic came to a crawl due to a highway construction project in Orange County. A Texas Department of Public Safety official says the long traffic lines were due to concrete repairs going on in Orange County on I-10 eastbound. Traffic was forced to merge into just one lane of...
