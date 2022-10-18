Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Frustrated with their utilities, some Coloradans want the state to change its rules so communities can buy their own electricity
To lower utility bills and slow climate change, Colorado regulators are looking to a strategy that worked for California and other states but has lost some luster in recent years. The concept would allow Colorado counties, cities and towns to band together to buy electricity directly from wholesale suppliers, which...
World Record Set at Colorado State Park
Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
A clean water project in Southern Colorado is getting a big boost in funding
The project is a pipeline that will feed filtered water from Lake Pueblo to 39 communities in the lower Arkansas River Valley
Sharp differences between Meghan Lukens, Savannah Wolfson in House District 26 debate
The candidates running for Colorado House District 26 showed sharp differences in a Wednesday debate in Eagle. Democrat Meghan Lukens stressed her “Three E’s” platform on the economy, the environment and education. Republican Savannah Wolfson focused on rising prices and affordability, law enforcement and “standing up for our part of the state.”
Weather Map Shows Where to Move in Colorado to Best Avoid Winter This Year
One thing about living in Colorado, you do get to see all four seasons. On the "plus" side, you get fall colors, the great outdoors, and fresh mountain air. On the "minus" side, you get winter. Sure, many Coloradans absolutely enjoy winters here. They get exuberant about sleeping with the...
Snow and cold temperatures headed to Colorado High Country as A-Basin readies to open
The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm for northwestern Colorado, with snow and cold temperatures beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday evening. Dennis Phillips, a forecaster at the weather service’s Grand Junction office, said this storm is rolling into Colorado from Alaska. Another storm later in the week seems to be following the same path.
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
Colorado’s black-footed ferret is back from near extinction
The ferrets are being released on the Southern Plains Land Trust property near Lamar.
25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan
What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Xcel Energy will hike its gas rate for a third time this year in Colorado
Adding utility rate increases one on top of another is called “pancaking” and Wednesday Colorado regulators tossed another flapjack on the stack, granting Xcel Energy a $64.2 million increase in gas rates. The increase in the basic rate follows increases in gas rates for rising fuel prices this...
Leaders break ground on Floyd Hill Project along I-70
Governor Polis and other leaders working on the project are glad funding for the project is on track to cover the years' worth of development.
QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado
BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
coloradopolitics.com
Poll points to neck-and-neck race between Yadira Caraveo, Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado's new 8th CD
The race to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District is in a statistical dead heat as voting begins, an internal poll conducted by the Democratic candidate shows. A telephone survey conducted Oct. 11-16 of 600 likely voters in the district by national Democratic firm Global Strategy Group for state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Democratic nominee, showed her trailing Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer by 2 points, 46% to 44%, within the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error. Another 12% were undecided.
coloradopolitics.com
Prop 121 endangers services Coloradans need
As we enter the final days of the 2022 election, voters in Colorado will have several important financial decisions to evaluate. Writing in our roles as legislative budget stewards, we think it is vital to understand the full implications of those choices and the situation we face as a state.
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak
Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
Reactions on Colorado’s new “Magic Mushroom” Proposition
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Voters will soon get to decide on a proposition that would decriminalize and legalize psilocybin, which is a compound found in “magic mushrooms”. Proposition 122 has two parts: Initiative 61 and Initiative 58. Initiative 61 decriminalizes psilocybin and 58 would allow state-approved licensed healing centers and facilities to implement psychedelic mushrooms as […]
