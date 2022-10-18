ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

World Record Set at Colorado State Park

Colorado has numerous claims to fame. The state holds the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed like gorillas (Denver, 2009), the world's deepest geothermal hot spring (Pagosa Springs, 2011), and the largest dog wedding ceremony (Littleton, 2007).
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Snow and cold temperatures headed to Colorado High Country as A-Basin readies to open

The National Weather Service is predicting a strong storm for northwestern Colorado, with snow and cold temperatures beginning Saturday night and lasting through Monday evening. Dennis Phillips, a forecaster at the weather service’s Grand Junction office, said this storm is rolling into Colorado from Alaska. Another storm later in the week seems to be following the same path.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns

Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

25 Things That Will Always Annoy a True Coloradan

What's something that will annoy almost every true Coloradan in the room? Probably mentioning that you just moved here from California. Yup, that would do it. The great people of the Centennial State love our home. We don't like changing it for transplants, and we don't like people moving here and trying to turn our state into something else.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado

BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Poll points to neck-and-neck race between Yadira Caraveo, Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado's new 8th CD

The race to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District is in a statistical dead heat as voting begins, an internal poll conducted by the Democratic candidate shows. A telephone survey conducted Oct. 11-16 of 600 likely voters in the district by national Democratic firm Global Strategy Group for state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Democratic nominee, showed her trailing Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer by 2 points, 46% to 44%, within the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error. Another 12% were undecided.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Prop 121 endangers services Coloradans need

As we enter the final days of the 2022 election, voters in Colorado will have several important financial decisions to evaluate. Writing in our roles as legislative budget stewards, we think it is vital to understand the full implications of those choices and the situation we face as a state.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak

Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Reactions on Colorado’s new “Magic Mushroom” Proposition

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Voters will soon get to decide on a proposition that would decriminalize and legalize psilocybin, which is a compound found in “magic mushrooms”. Proposition 122 has two parts: Initiative 61 and Initiative 58. Initiative 61 decriminalizes psilocybin and 58 would allow state-approved licensed healing centers and facilities to implement psychedelic mushrooms as […]
COLORADO STATE
