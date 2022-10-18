ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

WNEM

Officials announce plans to demolish old motel

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s an issue plaguing several communities throughout Michigan: blight. Now, help is on the way for Buena Vista Township to remove an eyesore. “The day cannot come soon enough for a wrecking ball to hit this building and knock it down,” says Buena Vista Township Manager Torrie Lee.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland Mall is on the clock

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Bay City Recognizes Public Safety Officers

At a special presentation during Monday night’s City Commission Meeting, members of the Bay City Department of Public Safety were awarded for their efforts during 2021. “It’s basically recognizing some of the good work that was done by first responders,” said Interim Director of Public Safety Caleb Rowell, “I recognize them all the time at the department. It’s nice to be able to do it in a public forum, though, so everyone else can see the work they did.”
BAY CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022

In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Firefighters called out to house fire in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters spent the morning putting out a house fire in Saginaw. Crews were called out a little before 6:30 Wednesday to the property on the 900 block of N. 3rd Avenue, not far from N. Washington Avenue. Saginaw Fire Chief Tom Raines told ABC 12 News...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
US 103.1

Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill

Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
FLINT, MI

