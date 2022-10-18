Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Midland County elected officials, seasonal employees receive pay raises
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland County received a $3 million grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to support the region's recovery from the May 2020 dam failures. The county will prepare a water management plan and collaborate with...
Former Bay County Commissioner facing incumbent for 7th District seat
BAY CITY, MI - A former Bay County Commissioner is vying for a chance to jump back on the Board of Commissioners. But first, he must defeat the current incumbent. Republican Dennis Poirier is challenging Democrat and incumbent Jayme Johnson for the 7th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners.
WNEM
Officials announce plans to demolish old motel
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s an issue plaguing several communities throughout Michigan: blight. Now, help is on the way for Buena Vista Township to remove an eyesore. “The day cannot come soon enough for a wrecking ball to hit this building and knock it down,” says Buena Vista Township Manager Torrie Lee.
Bulk item stickers could officially be trashed for good in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission is considering making some changes that could eliminate bulk item pickup tags while setting the stage for a new era of recycling in the city. The Bay City Commission received an ordinance amendment for its first reading on Oct. 17 that revises...
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
recordpatriot.com
Midland Mall is on the clock
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
WILX-TV
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
wsgw.com
Bay City Recognizes Public Safety Officers
At a special presentation during Monday night’s City Commission Meeting, members of the Bay City Department of Public Safety were awarded for their efforts during 2021. “It’s basically recognizing some of the good work that was done by first responders,” said Interim Director of Public Safety Caleb Rowell, “I recognize them all the time at the department. It’s nice to be able to do it in a public forum, though, so everyone else can see the work they did.”
Genesee County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022
In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?. One saving grace for...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
abc12.com
Firefighters called out to house fire in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters spent the morning putting out a house fire in Saginaw. Crews were called out a little before 6:30 Wednesday to the property on the 900 block of N. 3rd Avenue, not far from N. Washington Avenue. Saginaw Fire Chief Tom Raines told ABC 12 News...
Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis to receive term-of-years sentence in brutal 1994 murder of Bay City woman
BAY CITY, MI — Now 11 years older than the Bay City mother he beat and stabbed to death when he was a teenager, a juvenile lifer is to receive a new sentence that will see him eligible for parole. Such a new sentence will replace his current stint that required him to effectively die in prison.
Could soybean oil be the fix for Michigan’s roads?
The Michigan Department of Transportation is utilizing a unique ingredient to enhance the lifespan of pavement on a one mile stretch of road.
Swartz Creek woman accused of leaving decomposing dogs in locked room pleads guilty
CORUNNA, MI – A Swartz Creek woman has pleaded guilty after being accused of leaving two decomposing dogs in a locked room at a house she was renting to others in Shiawassee County. Jordan Lee Hoisington on Thursday, Oct. 20, pleaded guilty to one count of animals – killing/torturing....
WILX-TV
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
nbc25news.com
WANTED: Police looking for Genesee County man considered armed and dangerous
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in the Genesee County area wanted on several felonies. Demario Dontrell Allen is wanted on the following charges:. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave...
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill
Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
Comments / 0