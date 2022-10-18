Read full article on original website
How can the Falcons replace Casey Hayward in the secondary?
The Falcons announced that veteran cornerback Casey Hayward was heading to the injured reserve after a shoulder injury sustained in Sunday’s win. Wes Durham joined Dukes & Bell to discuss where the Falcons should turn
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on top, Giants climb; how far do Packers, 49ers fall?
It's always kind of the NFL to drop one of these weeks on us to remind everyone that we don't know anything. Admittedly, Week 6 was not the most thrilling slate of games from beginning to end, but it sure as hell was one of the most surprising weekends of the year.
49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward practice; Talanoa Hufanga still in concussion protocol
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa, tackle Trent Williams, and safety Jimmie Ward practiced on Wednesday. Bosa missed this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Williams has not played or practiced since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason after injuring his left knee Tuesday in a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo Cabrera. Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the...
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
Vikings winning under O'Connell as 'situational masters'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — More than one-third of the way through their first season under coach Kevin O’Connell, the Minnesota Vikings have the only two-game lead among the NFL’s eight divisions. The question about how close this team is to seriously contending for the Super Bowl — with...
Rodgers, Packers look to get back on track at Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers walked into the locker room after a practice this week and felt a lively vibe that belied a rare Green Bay Packers losing streak. They've lost two in a row during the same regular season for the first time since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019. Green Bay has the chance to end the skid at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad
Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
Saints guard Andrus Peat (pec strain) week-to-week
New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat is considered week-to-week with a pectoral strain, NFL Network reported on Wednesday. The report
Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past. That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks...
Dak Prescott is back. How much better can Cowboys offense be?
Did anyone mark off on their bingo card that Dallas-Detroit would be one of this season's most-anticipated matchups? With no disrespect intended toward the Lions, it certainly wasn't before now. Nestled nicely into this weekend's early window of games, this is one of just five Cowboys games this season slated for a Noon CT kickoff.
Belichick, history set to collide as Patriots host Bears
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick has never hidden his affinity for football history. New England's coach is enamored with the game’s evolution and contributions by its pioneers, their names etched like hashmarks in the annals of the sport where he's spent nearly four decades. After the Patriots’...
Bill Belichick's once-panned 2022 draft class already looks like a coup
There was no shortage of snickering around the NFL when the New England Patriots wrapped up their 2022 draft. Scouts and draft analysts couldn't believe what Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh had done. Every pick looked like a reach, from top to bottom. Because of the...
Highest graded Falcons thus far in 2022 season, per PFF
The Falcons sit at 3-3 and in first place in the NFC South after every other team in the division lost in Week 6. Atlanta will travel to Cincinnati this Sunday to take on the Bengals as nearly touchdown underdogs. But that has been the story of the season for the Dirty Birds. The team has come into every matchup as an underdog, regardless of who they’ve played and where. Yet, they continue to remain competitive in every game, which is a testament to Arthur Smith’s coaching and the cultural shift.
College football Week 8: NFL scouts will be watching these top matchups
After a fascinating Week 7 of college football in which there were several showdowns of top-tier quarterbacks — like Tennessee’s Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker vs. Alabama’s reigning award-winner Bryce Young — Week 8’s top matchups are a bit more varied, with some top one-on-ones featuring players at less-glamorous positions.
NFL odds Week 7: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Giants-Jaguars, Seahawks-Chargers
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Seahawks-Chargers and Giants-Jaguars games on FOX. Granted, this week's card isn't as popular as last week's, but some games still present value from a betting perspective, so let's focus on those. I ran my models to give you my favorite...
Flores making an impact in Pittsburgh as Miami return looms
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Myles Jack never thought about going into coaching once his playing career is over. Then he met Brian Flores. There's something about the way the Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant coach carries himself that Jack, an inside linebacker who like Flores is in his first year with the team, can't shake.
