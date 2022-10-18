The Falcons sit at 3-3 and in first place in the NFC South after every other team in the division lost in Week 6. Atlanta will travel to Cincinnati this Sunday to take on the Bengals as nearly touchdown underdogs. But that has been the story of the season for the Dirty Birds. The team has come into every matchup as an underdog, regardless of who they’ve played and where. Yet, they continue to remain competitive in every game, which is a testament to Arthur Smith’s coaching and the cultural shift.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO