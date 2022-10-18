Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Titans' Derrick Henry on verge of making history in Week 7 vs. Colts
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on the cusp of having a potentially historic day in front of the home fans inside Nissan Stadium during a divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. As many of you already know, the Alabama product recently surpassed 7,000 rushing yards...
Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice with Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully practiced on Wednesday. Hines appears on track to return if he officially clears concussion protocol. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked ninth in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season, our models project Hines to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?
One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor and Nyheim Hines (concussion) were both at practice on Wednesday to open the week. Taylor was limited in practice last week before being ruled out for Week 6. A return to a full practice at some point this week would be a great sign that he is ahead of where he was last week. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium. After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.
Raiders TE Darren Waller Likely to Miss Sunday vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Waller is in line to miss his second consecutive game as he continues to nurse his hamstring injury. It...
Titans have chance for 2nd straight season sweep of Colts
The Titans swept the season series in 2002 in the first year these teams became division rivals in the new AFC South
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 7 injury report: Wednesday
The bye week is officially in the rearview mirror as the Tennessee Titans now shift their focus toward the first of 12 straight games to close out the regular season. The Titans (3-2) host the Colts (3-2-1) on Sunday in a battle for sole possession of first place in the AFC South.
Atop AFC South, Titans have rare chance to sweep Colts again
The Tennessee Titans know only too well how much the Indianapolis Colts and their owner Jim Irsay want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry
Week 6 NFL Offensive Line of The Week
My NFL Offensive Line of The Week for Week 6 goes to the Indianapolis Colts. This is a group that has become accustomed to being towards the top of the list when it comes to ranking offensive line play. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case this season. Injury & leach of depth have become a serious issue for this team. Add in a great player, but not the most mobile guys (especially at his age) at quarterback in Matt Ryan, and things could become very tricky. Ryan is one of the most sacked QB’s in the league at this juncture. Some of that is due to lack of athleticism, but overall, the play up front just hasn’t been very good. The silver lining is their trio of Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, & Braden Smith are as good at their respective positions as anyone in the NFL. I’m never going to be the guy that outright bashes a player. As a former college and professional athlete myself, I understand the role media plays in creating a narrative and perception. However, when you appear the be the weak link as much as Bernhard Raimann has been, it’s pretty difficult to ignore. In the last two games alone, he’s accounted for almost 40% of the pressures alone & 50% of the sacks given up. He’s relatively new to the sport and shouldn’t have been out there so soon. Take it easy on him.
Packers Week 7 injury report: Aaron Rodgers returns to practice
As expected, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to practice on Wednesday. Here’s the updated injury report. Aaron Rodgers returning to practice was the only major change to the Green Bay Packers‘ injury report on Thursday. It appears he is following a similar routine to last week...
Colts LB Shaq Leonard (concussion) returns to practice
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice Wednesday, albeit wearing a red non-contact jersey. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. Leonard has yet to play a full game in 2022. He had offseason back...
Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home
The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
