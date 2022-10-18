ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice with Colts on Wednesday

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully practiced on Wednesday. Hines appears on track to return if he officially clears concussion protocol. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked ninth in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season, our models project Hines to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?

One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
numberfire.com

Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practicing on Wednesday

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor and Nyheim Hines (concussion) were both at practice on Wednesday to open the week. Taylor was limited in practice last week before being ruled out for Week 6. A return to a full practice at some point this week would be a great sign that he is ahead of where he was last week. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Titans: Updated injury report for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) were on the practice field Thursday preparing for the Week 7 matchup at Nissan Stadium. After starting the week with a long injury report featuring several starters on both sides of the ball, the Colts saw the return of a large number of players and the upgrade of a few in terms of practice status.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Raiders TE Darren Waller Likely to Miss Sunday vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday and is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Waller is in line to miss his second consecutive game as he continues to nurse his hamstring injury. It...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Week 6 NFL Offensive Line of The Week

My NFL Offensive Line of The Week for Week 6 goes to the Indianapolis Colts. This is a group that has become accustomed to being towards the top of the list when it comes to ranking offensive line play. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case this season. Injury & leach of depth have become a serious issue for this team. Add in a great player, but not the most mobile guys (especially at his age) at quarterback in Matt Ryan, and things could become very tricky. Ryan is one of the most sacked QB’s in the league at this juncture. Some of that is due to lack of athleticism, but overall, the play up front just hasn’t been very good. The silver lining is their trio of Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, & Braden Smith are as good at their respective positions as anyone in the NFL. I’m never going to be the guy that outright bashes a player. As a former college and professional athlete myself, I understand the role media plays in creating a narrative and perception. However, when you appear the be the weak link as much as Bernhard Raimann has been, it’s pretty difficult to ignore. In the last two games alone, he’s accounted for almost 40% of the pressures alone & 50% of the sacks given up. He’s relatively new to the sport and shouldn’t have been out there so soon. Take it easy on him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts LB Shaq Leonard (concussion) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned to practice Wednesday, albeit wearing a red non-contact jersey. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. Leonard has yet to play a full game in 2022. He had offseason back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home

The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis. Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter. "Cardinals...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy