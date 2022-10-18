November STEM Programs at the Museum of Nature and Science

The Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Main St., will offer free programs for children and families this November. Admission to the museum and programs are free.

“Nature & Science Discovery PreK”

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays

Nurture your little one’s love of science! Explore space through hands-on explorations, stories, and crafts Thursdays in November. Please note there will not be a class on Thanksgiving Day. No registration is required. Recommended for ages 2 to 5 with an adult caregiver.

“Saturday Family Science – Bubbles”

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5

Learn about surface tension and elasticity while experimenting with bubbles. No registration is required. Recommended for ages 6 and older, adult caregiver participation is required.

NEW! “Teen Takeover: Robots”

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9

The museum hits different when it’s only open to teens. Play with the exhibits, make, and experiment, with S.T.E.A.M. activities, eat snacks, and play games during these extended hours just for teens. No registration is required. This program is for teens ages 12 to 17.

“STEAMpunk – Domingo Santo Liotta, surgeon”

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Discover the stories behind science heroes who break barriers and explore the application of their research through hands-on experiments and activities. Domingo Santo Liotta pioneered heart surgery and developed the first artificial heart for humans. Learn about the anatomy of the heart by dissecting a sheep’s heart. No registration is required. Recommended for ages 6 and older.

“Live Animal Feedings”

Saturdays, Nov. 5, Nov. 12, and Nov. 19

It’s brunch time! Watch and learn how different species of animals eat, and what they eat. Animal feedings take place in the gallery at the Museum of Nature & Science. No registration is required, all ages.

Registration for December’s “Conservation Pre-K”

Advance, in-person registration by November 26

Learn about endangered and threatened animals, how they live, and what we can do to protect them. Through open discussion, hands-on activities, and stories your little one will get to know a new animal each time. December’s “Conservation PreK” will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. Please register in advance, and in-person, at the Museum of Nature & Science by Nov. 26. Recommended for ages 2 to 5 with an adult caregiver.

The Museum of Nature & Science is accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 1. Visit the Museum System website at: https://www.las-cruces.org/museums or follow the Las Cruces Museums on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.

For information, contact Stephanie Hawkins, Education Curator, at 575/532-3372 or by email at shawkins@las-cruces.org.