Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Palatka mayoral candidates cover statue, childhood dreams during forum
Two Palatka mayoral candidates got another shot to woo city voters in a political forum hosted by the Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club on Thursday night at the Larimer Arts Center. The race is…
Putnam County Legal Notices 102222
SCRUGGS MOTOR COMPANY LLC gives notice that on 11/05/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 2407 REID ST PALATKA, FL 32177 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
Public Forum: Musician extends thanks to folk fest supporters
The incredible support from our town to bring seven North Florida Folk Network performers, all regionally based, to the beautiful Palatka Riverfront and surround them with local artisans and crafters…
FHP: School bus, trailer collide; no students present
No injuries were reported after three people were involved in a school bus crash Friday afternoon in Palatka. The crash occurred at 3:14 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Masters Road,…
Alan T. Brooks
Alan Terry Brooks, 55, of Palatka, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Green Cove Springs Rehabilitation and Care Center following an extended illness. A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Alan…
Early voting starts Monday morning
It’s time for Putnam County voters to cast their ballots. Three locations across the county open at 8:30 a.m. Monday for registered voters to voice their choices during this election season. Early…
Walter Herbert Varnes Jr.
Walter Herbert Varnes Jr., 65, of Palatka, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in…
Deborah A. Williams
Deborah Ann Williams, 66, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident…
Katasha N. Hill
Katasha Nashonda Hill, 51, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, Gainesville. A native and lifelong resident of Palatka, Katasha…
Undra P. Shorter Jr.
Undra Pernail “CooJay” Shorter Jr., 36, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Atlanta, GA. The son of Brenda Nelson Davis and Undra Shorter Sr., he was born on…
1 injured, 1 arrested in north side shooting
A minor has been taken into custody after shooting his adult brother Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. Palatka Police Department Capt. Matt Newcomb said the shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. on the 700 block of 13th Street. Although the 17-year-old said to have committed the shooting fled the scene, he was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, Newcomb said.
Prep football: Special teams play costly in Raiders’ defeat
Two kickoff returns for TDs spark Beachside against Crescent City. The first sign of trouble for Crescent City Junior-Senior High School football coach Sean Delaney was staring at him in the form of the scoreboard. The Raiders had already given up 34 points in one…
Rams’ Emphatic 8-0
INTERLACHEN – Interlachen Junior-Senior High School football coach Erik Gibson could have spent the entire night ignoring the scoreboard. That’s how in tune he was with what his Rams were doing to…
