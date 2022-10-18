A minor has been taken into custody after shooting his adult brother Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. Palatka Police Department Capt. Matt Newcomb said the shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. on the 700 block of 13th Street. Although the 17-year-old said to have committed the shooting fled the scene, he was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, Newcomb said.

PALATKA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO