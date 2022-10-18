ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 102222

SCRUGGS MOTOR COMPANY LLC gives notice that on 11/05/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 2407 REID ST PALATKA, FL 32177 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Alan T. Brooks

Alan Terry Brooks, 55, of Palatka, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Green Cove Springs Rehabilitation and Care Center following an extended illness. A native of Biloxi, Mississippi, Alan…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Early voting starts Monday morning

It’s time for Putnam County voters to cast their ballots. Three locations across the county open at 8:30 a.m. Monday for registered voters to voice their choices during this election season. Early…
Daily News

Walter Herbert Varnes Jr.

Walter Herbert Varnes Jr., 65, of Palatka, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Deborah A. Williams

Deborah Ann Williams, 66, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was a native and lifelong resident…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Katasha N. Hill

Katasha Nashonda Hill, 51, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, October 17, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, Gainesville. A native and lifelong resident of Palatka, Katasha…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Undra P. Shorter Jr.

Undra Pernail “CooJay” Shorter Jr., 36, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Atlanta, GA. The son of Brenda Nelson Davis and Undra Shorter Sr., he was born on…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

1 injured, 1 arrested in north side shooting

A minor has been taken into custody after shooting his adult brother Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. Palatka Police Department Capt. Matt Newcomb said the shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. on the 700 block of 13th Street. Although the 17-year-old said to have committed the shooting fled the scene, he was eventually arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, Newcomb said.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Rams’ Emphatic 8-0

INTERLACHEN – Interlachen Junior-Senior High School football coach Erik Gibson could have spent the entire night ignoring the scoreboard. That’s how in tune he was with what his Rams were doing to…

Comments / 0

Community Policy