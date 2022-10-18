GREEN BAY, WI — A vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl has been located. The Green Bay Police Department says the green Mercury Milan was found and will be processed as evidence. Police are not disclosing exactly where the vehicle was found. The car and a person of interest have been sought since Monday’s shooting death of five-year-old Skye Bleu Evans Cowley at a residence on Amy Street. The person of interest, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter of Green Bay, is still being sought in this case. His photo can be found on our website whby-dot-com.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO