pummel politicians
1d ago
They probably should have put a different shirt on her I'll bet the packers don't appreciate the free advertising lol
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police continue search for person of interest in the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is continuing its investigation into the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old and is actively seeking a person of interest. The shooting took place on Green Bay’s east side on Monday, October 17, resulting in the death of Skyé Bleu...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged for attack on De Pere trail pleads no contest, has attempted homicide dropped
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was charged in connection with the East River Trail attack that left one woman injured in De Pere was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 18-year-old Miles Cruz pleaded no contest to four separate charges, while the judge dismissed the charge...
whby.com
Vehicle sought in child shooting death found
GREEN BAY, WI — A vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl has been located. The Green Bay Police Department says the green Mercury Milan was found and will be processed as evidence. Police are not disclosing exactly where the vehicle was found. The car and a person of interest have been sought since Monday’s shooting death of five-year-old Skye Bleu Evans Cowley at a residence on Amy Street. The person of interest, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter of Green Bay, is still being sought in this case. His photo can be found on our website whby-dot-com.
seehafernews.com
Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets
The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest in Little Suamico double homicide charged
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Little Suamico was officially charged with killing two people in Oconto County. According to court records, 27-year-old David Steinmetz was charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide. He was also charged with Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. Back on October...
dailydodge.com
Cash Bond Set At $10K For Milwaukee Men Charged In Connection To Burglary In Fond Du Lac County
(Empire) All three Milwaukee men arrested for a burglary at Sabel Mechanical in the town of Empire have made their initial appearances in Fond du Lac County court. Cash bond was set at $10,000 for Trystien Homan and Khalil Gates, both 19-years-old, and 22-year-old Tijveyon Watson-Wynos. All three men face...
Advance Titan
IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine
A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
wearegreenbay.com
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
WBAY Green Bay
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Action 2 News confirmed five separate school threats made in the area and several in southeast Wisconsin:
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Fond du Lac leaves family without home, under investigation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a Wednesday evening fire at a Fond du Lac residence. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on October 19 around 9:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported fire in the attic of a residence on the 400 block of North National Avenue. There was reportedly a fire in the attic.
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha woman reaches plea bargain for shooting estranged husband
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman accused of trying to kill her estranged husband in January pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday. Online court records show McCandless agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was originally charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with use of a Dangerous Weapon, with a domestic abuse modifier.
wearegreenbay.com
Two men trapped, injured in Manitowoc County rollover crash; deputies believe alcohol a factor
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were trapped inside an SUV after it rolled over and came to a stop in a farm field in Manitowoc County on Wednesday. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on WIS 147, north of Sturm Road in Mishicot.
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano Co. Sheriff’s provide timeline of Pulaski area bonfire explosion, ‘gas and diesel fuel mixture’ put on fire
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on its continued investigation into the Pulaski area bonfire incident that happened on October 14. Deputies say that they have been able to identify about 60 people who were at the bonfire, and have...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman sentenced for deadly high-speed crash, vehicle reached 105 mph
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021. Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July. Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: 5-year-old shooting victim dies, person of interest identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department released more information on Monday’s shooting incident that resulted in a 5-year-old’s death. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the 5-year-old girl that was shot on October 17 has died. On October 17 around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Amy Street for a victim that had a gunshot wound.
wearegreenbay.com
‘This may be a hoax’: Schools across Wisconsin hit with false alarms of active shooters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools across Wisconsin, including one in Green Bay, were the apparent targets of swatting incidents after police departments received multiple calls of active shooters. The Green Bay Police Department confirmed with Local 5 that there was no shooter at East High School. It was...
Former Grand Chute police officer killed in Texas while on duty
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carrollton Texas Police Department as they mourn the loss of Officer Steve Nothem."
