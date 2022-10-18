ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 13

pummel politicians
1d ago

They probably should have put a different shirt on her I'll bet the packers don't appreciate the free advertising lol

Reply
3
whby.com

Vehicle sought in child shooting death found

GREEN BAY, WI — A vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting death of a five-year-old Green Bay girl has been located. The Green Bay Police Department says the green Mercury Milan was found and will be processed as evidence. Police are not disclosing exactly where the vehicle was found. The car and a person of interest have been sought since Monday’s shooting death of five-year-old Skye Bleu Evans Cowley at a residence on Amy Street. The person of interest, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter of Green Bay, is still being sought in this case. His photo can be found on our website whby-dot-com.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets

The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person of interest in Little Suamico double homicide charged

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Little Suamico was officially charged with killing two people in Oconto County. According to court records, 27-year-old David Steinmetz was charged with two counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide. He was also charged with Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. Back on October...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
Advance Titan

IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine

A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Action 2 News confirmed five separate school threats made in the area and several in southeast Wisconsin:
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Fond du Lac leaves family without home, under investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a Wednesday evening fire at a Fond du Lac residence. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on October 19 around 9:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported fire in the attic of a residence on the 400 block of North National Avenue. There was reportedly a fire in the attic.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Menasha woman reaches plea bargain for shooting estranged husband

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha woman accused of trying to kill her estranged husband in January pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Thursday. Online court records show McCandless agreed to a plea bargain and pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. She was originally charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with use of a Dangerous Weapon, with a domestic abuse modifier.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police: 5-year-old shooting victim dies, person of interest identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department released more information on Monday’s shooting incident that resulted in a 5-year-old’s death. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the 5-year-old girl that was shot on October 17 has died. On October 17 around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 block of Amy Street for a victim that had a gunshot wound.
GREEN BAY, WI

