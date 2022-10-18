Read full article on original website
Related
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Black Queen emerges in the finale stills as fans reimagine Westeros in Google Maps
The House of the Dragon finale is just around the corner and the tensions in the Seven Kingdoms have reached an all-time high. As the Greens secure their position of power in King’s Landing, Rhaenys flies towards Dragonstone to warn Rhaenyra of their treachery. These latest promo stills from...
‘Ring of Power’ fans luxuriate in the lines of dialogue that would make Tolkien himself proud
The Rings of Power might get a lot of flak for all the things it gets wrong, but when it comes to honoring Tolkien’s way with words, the fandom seems to think the first season is full of quotable lines. One of the distinguishing marks of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The...
‘Game of Thrones’ fans come up with the perfect pitch for the Jon Snow sequel
Game of Thrones fans somehow think that the perfect pitch for the upcoming Jon Snow sequel series is basically a live-action retelling of How to Train Your Dragons. While fans of George R.R. Martin’s fictional fantasy world have House of the Dragon to fill up their thoughts these days, we can’t help but wonder if Kit Harington’s pitched Jon Snow sequel is making headway among almost half a dozen other Game of Thrones spinoffs currently in development at HBO.
If ‘House of the Dragon’ characters had access to Google Maps, Westeros would probably look something like this
The lands of Westeros are wide and full of wonder and while we’ve seen these locations in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon may still have trouble pointing out where they are on a map. Well, help it here! One Game of Thrones fan has crafted...
Be wary of spoilers, ‘Game of Thrones’ fans: The ‘House’ finale has just leaked online!
The last House of the Dragon episode in season one was supposed to air on Sunday night at 9 pm ET, but it seems that someone has leaked the finale on torrent networks, and now Twitter is slowly but surely turning into a spoiler-y cesspit. Game of Thrones leaks seem...
The single biggest box office hit of a year everyone wants to forget defends its territory on streaming
It would be selling things as short as humanly possible to describe 2020 as a year to forget, with the entire planet being ground to a standstill by the onset of COVID. The entertainment industry was almost completely crippled, so much so that theaters arguably still haven’t been completely restored to former glories. As a result, The Eight Hundred slipped almost entirely under the radar outside of its native China, in spite of being the highest-grossing release on the calendar.
Bloodthirsty horror fans desperate to see more from an acclaimed Netflix slasher franchise
It’s been over a year since Netflix released the horror film trilogy Fear Street. Beginning on July 2, 2021 with Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix would unveil sequels across a three-week event. Directed by Leigh Janiak and based on the novels of the same name by R. L. Stine, the Fear Street trilogy spans decades from 1994 — when Nelson Mandela became South African President — to 1666, the era of the infamous witch trials. Both their inhabitants and lifestyles are polar opposites in the neighboring towns of Sunnyvale and Shadyside; the former is known to be safe and extravagant, whereas the latter is destitute of resources and has been dubbed the “murder capital” of the United States.
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
‘The Rings of Power’ star addresses how the finale’s big twist will influence their performance
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season one, episode eight, “Alloyed.”. Charlie Vickers has shared how the big reveal in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale will contribute to his performance in season two. In...
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
How can we fix the whitewashing in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga?’
One of Netflix’s biggest new shows is Fate: The Winx Saga which is originally based on a cartoon by the name of Winx Club. Both are centered around a young fairy named Bloom and her group of friends as they try to understand their magic and keep their loved ones safe from danger. However, Fate: The Winx Saga is darker and more mature. The second season was recently released on the streaming platform and did really well, so fans are expecting a season three announcement any day now. Both the first and second seasons were hits among fans, but the fans of the original cartoon were not as pleased.
Episodic horror aficionados still stung by the demise of Norman Reedus’ forgotten anthology series
Anthology series have perhaps fallen by the wayside over the years, with the glory days of Tales from the Crypt, the many Twilight Zone reboots, and Are You Afraid of the Dark? well beyond the current media appetite. During the mid 2000s, an anthology series was pitched with someone of...
What is Superman’s greatest villain doing in ‘Titans’ season 4?
Titans season four is stacked with dangerous foes, and one of them happens to be the wealthy criminal mastermind Lex Luthor himself. Titus Welliver, from the series Bosch, will be playing Superman’s iconic nemesis, and the privilege isn’t lost on him. Welliver’s been a fan of DC Comics and Titans well before he got the role, and people are expecting a performance that lives up to his appreciation of the source material.
‘Star Wars’ writer fears for her dog’s life if she spills the beans on Taika Waititi’s movie
Thanks to the wildly polarizing reactions generated by Thor: Love and Thunder, anticipation and hype for Taika Waititi’s in-development Star Wars movie took a serious hit earlier this year, with great swathes of the excitement being replaced by skepticism and trepidation. When it was first announced that the Academy...
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
A star-studded hit thriller that failed miserably at reinventing a classic survives assassination on Netflix
There’s no harm in paying homage to an undisputed classic of cinema that changed storytelling forever, and 2008’s Vantage Point is far from the worst attempt to employ the Rashomon method first brought to prominence in the legendary Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 classic, but it may well be one of the most underwhelming.
First ‘R.I.P.D. 2’ trailer promises paranormal carnage, but without Ryan Reynolds
Sequels, remakes, reboots, prequels. All part of Hollywood’s rich tapestry, and even more so essential thanks to the golden age of streaming. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned is the latest sequel to shoot itself straight to Netflix with its first trailer arriving. The sequel to 2012’s Ryan Reynolds-led...
An absurdly violent hidden gem from a first-ballot horror hall of famer wages war on streaming
James Wan might have dipped his toes into blockbuster waters to multi-billion dollar success with Fast & Furious 7 and the DCEU’s Aquaman franchise, but his career had already long since marked him out as a first-ballot candidate for entry into the horror hall of fame. Prior to his big budget excursions, the filmmaker did broaden his creative horizons with an old-school vigilante thriller, but 2007’s Death Sentence arguably remains the most unheralded entry in his back catalogue.
From childhood games to serving looks, don’t underestimate the ‘Squid Game’ head honcho, 001
Though he became famous whilst donning a tracksuit, fans are still shocked to see this crossover between Squid Game‘s 001 and Balenciaga X Adidas. O Yeong-su, the Korean actor who played 001 in the groundbreaking Netflix show would seem to have gone back to the costume department for this fashion shoot as if to say “this time, make it high fashion.”
Why is Judi Dench slamming ‘The Crown’ season 5?
British acting veteran Judi Dench has come out in protest against Netflix’s refusal to add a disclaimer to their Award-winning show about the British Royal Family The Crown. The 87 year-old actress wrote an open letter to The Times expressing her concern that if a notice is not given that the stories portrayed on the show are pure fiction, people might start mistaking them for fact. “The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” Dench insisted.
