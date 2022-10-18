It's Spooky Season at the Las Cruces Museums

Celebrate Halloween and get ready for fall festivities with activities hosted by the Las Cruces Museum System on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Entry to the museums and events are free, and no registration is required. Activities are appropriate for all ages.

“Haunted Museum” activities will take place at the Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn about polymers while making monster slime at the Museum of Nature & Science and meet the creepy crawlies from the New Mexico State University Arthropod Collection. Make mini clay pumpkins with the Museum of Art in the museum’s atrium. Paint a pie pumpkin with a fall design and take home a traditional pumpkin pie recipe for your fall events.

The Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St., will host “Grimms Fairy Tale Workshop” from 10 a.m. to noon. Many modern fairy tale stories end in happily ever; even though the original versions never did. Create wood gingerbread houses from Hansel and Gretel and take home a make-your-own fairy tale book!

Join curators from the Branigan Cultural Center and Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St., at 2:30 p.m. to explore the Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road. Learn about its famous inhabitants – including Pat Garrett! No registration required.

The Las Cruces Museums are on Main Street, in downtown Las Cruces and on north Mesilla Street. The museums are accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 1. Visit the Museum System website at: https://www.las-cruces.org/museums or follow the Las Cruces Museums on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.

For information contact Stephanie Hawkins, Education Curator, at 575/532-3372 or by email at shawkins@las-cruces.org.