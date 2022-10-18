Sponsor spotlight: Timely dental assistant program at Edmonds College will help local practices fill an overwhelming job shortage

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds College receives renewal of $200K grant for expanding program that services students with disabilities
Edmonds College received a $200,000 renewal of a grant that will help fund the college’s Pursuit Lab, which provides college access and services that include job-readiness training for students aged 16-21 with documented disabilities. The grant also expanded the program’s reach into all of Snohomish and King counties.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsored: Help wanted
Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops. 1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building....
lynnwoodtoday.com
Diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition at Meadowdale HS Oct. 22
The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the high school, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The organization, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, needs diapers, wipes...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community Transit pilot program to ‘Zip’ around Alderwood Mall area starting Oct. 20
Spirits were high Wednesday morning as Lynnwood city officials along with Community Transit partners cut the ribbon for the transit agency’s new pilot program, Zip Alderwood. “It’s not often we get to try something new and that’s what we’re doing today, so that’s cool,” said Ric Ilgenfritz, CEO of...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: Author Mónica Guzmán to speak Jan. 5 on having curious conversations during divided times
Many of us struggle to communicate with those who don’t share our values and ideas. Mónica Guzmán, author of the newly released book, I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times, is coming to Edmonds at Jan. 5, 2023 for a community conversation aimed at finding common ground.
lynnwoodtoday.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
lynnwoodtoday.com
County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for 2022 awards
The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for candidates for recognition of their contribution to making the county a place that honors the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all people. Nominations are accepted and awards are presented in the following categories:. Human Rights...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Two Lynnwood men arrested on federal charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Two Lynnwood men have been arrested on federal charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Oct. 9-15, 2022
19220 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported. 18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen. 3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An assault at the mall was reported. 4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest. 5800...
Comments / 0