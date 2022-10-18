The “Discover Las Cruces Public Art” scavenger hunt continues through the end of October. Answer all nine clues and become one of the weekly winners.

Nine public art pieces from the Las Cruces public art collection were chosen by the City Art Board to be highlighted. The “Discover Las Cruces Public Art” pilot program provides additional information about the artwork in a short audio recording conveniently accessed on any mobile device with scanning capability.

Signs with a unique QR code, placed at each location, will access a website where participants can listen to the story recording and find a button to a map of other audio locations.

October’s scavenger hunt is a fun way to explore the city and learn more about nine of the City of Las Cruces art installations. Scavenger hunt clues can be answered with information heard at each location.

Match the clue description with the correct art piece and submit the completed form to be eligible for prizes. Weekly winners will be announced and entered in a drawing to win a grand prize at the end of the month.

Scavenger hunt information, clues, and the online answer form can be found on the City of Las Cruces Public Art website. Go to https://www.las-cruces.org/Public-Art and find Discover Las Cruces Public Art Scavenger Hunt.

The audio recordings were produced by Las Cruces Community Radio Founder Nan Rubin and Zane Chaffee, General Manager.

For information, contact Ceci Vasconcellos, Art Program Coordinator, at 575/541-2780 or by email at cvasconcellos@las-cruces.org.