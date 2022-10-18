Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community for help finding missing 82-year-old manZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted BundyHdogarJacksonville, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High on Friday after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
The Vikings Will Soon Face Another Former Minnesota QB
This past weekend, the Minnesota Vikings did in fact end up playing against their former first-round pick, Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins backup QB came in relief for rookie Skylar Thompson, who left the game with a finger injury. The Vikings won the game and sacked Bridgewater five times, but the former Viking played relatively well against his old team. Now, as news around the league emerges in the aftermath of Week 6, it seems the Vikings will face another former Minnesota QB in just a few weeks.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Jaguars on TV
The New York Giants (5-1) are preparing to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field for a Week 7 matchup. The Giants are coming off their second consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Jags are mired in a three-game losing streak. Those in the blue...
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Ravens are a 6.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 6?
Did the Jaguars' offense take a step forward in the advanced metrics this week?
Oddsmakers have Jaguars favored at home against N.Y. Giants despite recent struggles
In the days following Jacksonville's Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars were installed as a 3.5-point favorite against the New York Giants, according to the USA Today partner Tipco Sportsbook. The Jaguars are playing at home, so the spread is essentially a wash as a home team almost always receives three points.
New York Giants make huge jump in the Power Rankings after Week 6 win
The New York Giants came away with another thrilling victory this past Sunday afternoon. Big Blue topped the Ravens 24-20 in Week 6 to improve their record to 5-1 on the year. The Giants have been listed as underdogs in nearly every game they’ve played this season, but that might start to change soon. New York is finally starting to get its recognition after their big Week 6 win, flying up the power rankings.
New York Giants Week 7: First Look at Jacksonville Jaguars’ Defense
Brandon Olsen breaks down the Jaguars' defensive schemes and personnel.
ESPN
Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Chargers, Jets, Eagles
For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games. The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.
Daniel Jones out to prove he’s not the chink in the New York Giants’ armor
In the midst of a contract season, Daniel Jones has his New York Giants at a shocking 5-1 through six
Comments / 0