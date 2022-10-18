ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Will Soon Face Another Former Minnesota QB

This past weekend, the Minnesota Vikings did in fact end up playing against their former first-round pick, Teddy Bridgewater. The Dolphins backup QB came in relief for rookie Skylar Thompson, who left the game with a finger injury. The Vikings won the game and sacked Bridgewater five times, but the former Viking played relatively well against his old team. Now, as news around the league emerges in the aftermath of Week 6, it seems the Vikings will face another former Minnesota QB in just a few weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants make huge jump in the Power Rankings after Week 6 win

The New York Giants came away with another thrilling victory this past Sunday afternoon. Big Blue topped the Ravens 24-20 in Week 6 to improve their record to 5-1 on the year. The Giants have been listed as underdogs in nearly every game they’ve played this season, but that might start to change soon. New York is finally starting to get its recognition after their big Week 6 win, flying up the power rankings.
NEW YORK STATE
ESPN

Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Chargers, Jets, Eagles

For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games. The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.
LOUISIANA STATE

