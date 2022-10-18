One week into the regular season, the Boston Bruins have seen the roster battles from training camp carry over. The names have started to switch though, with strong starts for Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer, coupled with a slow start by Craig Smith. On the back end, Mike Reilly and Jakub Zboril have failed to firmly steal a spot from each other. Combine these slow starts with the imminent return of Matt Grzelcyk to a top-four position, and the injury to Brandon Carlo and we see the Bruins are no closer to a clear answer than they were a week ago in training camp.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO