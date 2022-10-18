ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Senators rave about home-opener atmosphere: 'It was playoff' like

One of the most highly anticipated home openers in Ottawa Senators history lived up to the hype Tuesday night. The Sens defeated the Boston Bruins in a 7-5 barn burner in front of a raucous crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario. Franchise legend Daniel Alfredsson got the...
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Smith Can Be Key to Solving Right Wing Scoring Depth

The Boston Bruins knew that they were beginning the 2022-23 season shorthanded as a trio of players are recovering from off-season surgeries. Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk will return at some point, with Grzelcyk being the closest to returning. Marchand and McAvoy are at least another month away. Add in an upper-body injury to Brandon Carlo in the first period of the home opener on Oct. 15 against the Arizona Coyotes, the depth is being tested all over the roster.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Depth Roster Battles Carrying Over From the Preseason

One week into the regular season, the Boston Bruins have seen the roster battles from training camp carry over. The names have started to switch though, with strong starts for Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer, coupled with a slow start by Craig Smith. On the back end, Mike Reilly and Jakub Zboril have failed to firmly steal a spot from each other. Combine these slow starts with the imminent return of Matt Grzelcyk to a top-four position, and the injury to Brandon Carlo and we see the Bruins are no closer to a clear answer than they were a week ago in training camp.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Anaheim Ducks Gameday: 10/20/22 @ Boston Bruins

After dropping the first three games of their Eastern Conference road trip, the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) head to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins (3-1). The road-weary Ducks have lost to the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils on this current trip, allowing 17 goals over the three games.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Capitals play the Senators following Ovechkin's 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (2-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Ottawa Senators after Alex Ovechkin's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Capitals' 6-4 win. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games last...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Senators’ 7-5 Win Over Bruins – 10/18/22

If you were concerned about the Ottawa Senators after they started the season with back-to-back defeats, their first win should calm your nerves. D.J. Smith’s squad produced an elite offensive performance to beat the Boston Bruins 7-5 in their home opener, fuelled by a supercharged crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

When are Bruins wearing Pooh Bear Retro jerseys?

The Bruins not only announced that they’re bringing back the Pooh Bear on their Reverse Retro jerseys for the 2022-23 season, but they unveiled when they’ll be wearing them. The new white jerseys will be worn six times, all at home beginning on Nov. 7 when they host...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

A.J. Greer already has career highs in games with Bruins

BOSTON -- When the Bruins signed A.J. Greer in July, it was a move that didn't exactly draw much attention. Understandably so.A 25-year-old winger with two career goals and eight career points in 47 games played over the course of five NHL seasons, Greer's two-year deal with a $762,500 cap hit wasn't exactly considered a lineup-altering move for Boston.Yet occasionally in sports, a late bloomer comes along. And Greer may be just that for the Bruins.In Tuesday night's chaotic goal-fest, Greer scored the goal that tied the score at 3-3 early in the second period. The 6-foot-3 winger found some...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy