Red Wings dealt indefinite Jakub Vrana blow as he enters assistance program
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana missed the team’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. The team listed him as being out for “personal reasons.” There was no official timetable for his return, but it doesn’t seem like the Czechian forward will return any time soon.
Senators rave about home-opener atmosphere: 'It was playoff' like
One of the most highly anticipated home openers in Ottawa Senators history lived up to the hype Tuesday night. The Sens defeated the Boston Bruins in a 7-5 barn burner in front of a raucous crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario. Franchise legend Daniel Alfredsson got the...
Bruins’ Smith Can Be Key to Solving Right Wing Scoring Depth
The Boston Bruins knew that they were beginning the 2022-23 season shorthanded as a trio of players are recovering from off-season surgeries. Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk will return at some point, with Grzelcyk being the closest to returning. Marchand and McAvoy are at least another month away. Add in an upper-body injury to Brandon Carlo in the first period of the home opener on Oct. 15 against the Arizona Coyotes, the depth is being tested all over the roster.
Bruins’ Depth Roster Battles Carrying Over From the Preseason
One week into the regular season, the Boston Bruins have seen the roster battles from training camp carry over. The names have started to switch though, with strong starts for Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer, coupled with a slow start by Craig Smith. On the back end, Mike Reilly and Jakub Zboril have failed to firmly steal a spot from each other. Combine these slow starts with the imminent return of Matt Grzelcyk to a top-four position, and the injury to Brandon Carlo and we see the Bruins are no closer to a clear answer than they were a week ago in training camp.
Anaheim Ducks Gameday: 10/20/22 @ Boston Bruins
After dropping the first three games of their Eastern Conference road trip, the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) head to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins (3-1). The road-weary Ducks have lost to the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and New Jersey Devils on this current trip, allowing 17 goals over the three games.
Capitals play the Senators following Ovechkin's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (2-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Ottawa Senators after Alex Ovechkin's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Capitals' 6-4 win. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games last...
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 7-5 Win Over Bruins – 10/18/22
If you were concerned about the Ottawa Senators after they started the season with back-to-back defeats, their first win should calm your nerves. D.J. Smith’s squad produced an elite offensive performance to beat the Boston Bruins 7-5 in their home opener, fuelled by a supercharged crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Ducks To Win Signed Patrice Bergeron Jersey
Thursday’s Boston Bruins game against the Anaheim Ducks presents the first opportunity to win a memorable prize. The B’s head back home to TD Garden, and fans can enjoy the action while playing NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during the matchup. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.
When are Bruins wearing Pooh Bear Retro jerseys?
The Bruins not only announced that they’re bringing back the Pooh Bear on their Reverse Retro jerseys for the 2022-23 season, but they unveiled when they’ll be wearing them. The new white jerseys will be worn six times, all at home beginning on Nov. 7 when they host...
Cassidy Speaks Prior to Golden Knights' Matchup With Calgary
The Vegas Golden Knights will likely have to play their best hockey yet on Tuesday night if they hope to extend their perfect start.
A.J. Greer already has career highs in games with Bruins
BOSTON -- When the Bruins signed A.J. Greer in July, it was a move that didn't exactly draw much attention. Understandably so.A 25-year-old winger with two career goals and eight career points in 47 games played over the course of five NHL seasons, Greer's two-year deal with a $762,500 cap hit wasn't exactly considered a lineup-altering move for Boston.Yet occasionally in sports, a late bloomer comes along. And Greer may be just that for the Bruins.In Tuesday night's chaotic goal-fest, Greer scored the goal that tied the score at 3-3 early in the second period. The 6-foot-3 winger found some...
