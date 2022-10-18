Read full article on original website
Tourist is fined an eye-watering $2,300 after he was caught brazenly feeding BISCUITS to a dingo on Fraser Island
A tourist has been hit with a $2,300 fine after he was photographed feeding biscuits to a dingo on a holiday island where the species are protected. The Australian man, 23, was observed feeding the dingo while waiting in line for a ferry on backpacker-favourite Fraser Island which is about 250km north of Brisbane, and is also known as K'gari.
Three-week-old baby likely suffocated to death in his mother’s sling, coroner finds
A three-week-old likely suffocated to death in a fabric sling worn by his mother, a coroner has found.The death of Harvey McGlinn occured in New South Wales, Australia in 2019, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that the infant was found pale and motionless when his mother Tattika Dunn unwrapped her sling at a community health centre.Despite receiving immediate CPR, staff was unable to revive the child, according to the outlet. A coroner in NSW said in findings published on Thursday that the cause of death was likely due to “the position of Harvey‘s neck.”“The evidence establishes that the position...
Hero father dies after running back inside his burning home to rescue his elderly mother after it burst into flames
A father-of-two described as the 'epitome of kindness' has died in a house fire after he heroically ran back inside to save his elderly mother. Ray Barrago, in his 60s, escaped the fire at his home in Blacktown, western Sydney but returned to the blaze to get his mother Kora, aged in her 80s, after the house caught alight at about 5am on Monday.
Family ‘wake up with bugs on their faces’ after battling infestation in council home for year
A family have said they are in “desperate” need of help after suffering a bed bug infestation for more than a year.Sharon Brookes said she had woken up with bed bugs on her face, while her teenage daughter and grandson once spent months sleeping on the floor in a bid to avoid the insects. The 52-year-old said she had tried getting rid of carpets and wallpaper but the bed bugs keep coming back. She claimed the local council has refused to rehouse the family of four to date. Ms Brookes, who lives with her husband, daughter and two-year-old grandson in...
intheknow.com
Wife demands husband ‘rehome’ his dog after it eats her food: ‘This is just mental’
A woman is fed up because her husband’s dog has left them hungry and broke. She told her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Four months ago, her mother-in-law bought her husband a $1,200 dog the couple could not afford. He refused to rehome the dog, despite its behavioral and medical issues.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent horses treated after anti-freeze found in water
Anti-freeze was discovered in drinking water for horses in a suspected attempted poisoning, the RSPCA said. The owner of the two horses became suspicious when the animals became reluctant to drink the water which was said to have "a green tinge". Experts tested samples taken from their field in Stoke-on-Trent...
BBC
Fire breaks out at former Farcroft pub in Handsworth
Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a severe blaze at a landmark former Birmingham pub. West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) was called to the old Farcroft pub, off Rookery Road, in Handsworth, just before 10:20 BST. The fire broke out on the first floor, WMFS said, adding four...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum returns from Aldi shop to find son's Bolognese crawling with bugs
A mum was left stunned when she discovered a ready meal she bought for her toddler son was infested with bugs. She claimed that some of the bugs in the Aldi product were "still living". Hannah Johnson said she returned from her shop on Sunday and made the discovery while...
