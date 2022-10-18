ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Three-week-old baby likely suffocated to death in his mother’s sling, coroner finds

A three-week-old likely suffocated to death in a fabric sling worn by his mother, a coroner has found.The death of Harvey McGlinn occured in New South Wales, Australia in 2019, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that the infant was found pale and motionless when his mother Tattika Dunn unwrapped her sling at a community health centre.Despite receiving immediate CPR, staff was unable to revive the child, according to the outlet. A coroner in NSW said in findings published on Thursday that the cause of death was likely due to “the position of Harvey‘s neck.”“The evidence establishes that the position...
The Independent

Family ‘wake up with bugs on their faces’ after battling infestation in council home for year

A family have said they are in “desperate” need of help after suffering a bed bug infestation for more than a year.Sharon Brookes said she had woken up with bed bugs on her face, while her teenage daughter and grandson once spent months sleeping on the floor in a bid to avoid the insects. The 52-year-old said she had tried getting rid of carpets and wallpaper but the bed bugs keep coming back. She claimed the local council has refused to rehouse the family of four to date. Ms Brookes, who lives with her husband, daughter and two-year-old grandson in...
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent horses treated after anti-freeze found in water

Anti-freeze was discovered in drinking water for horses in a suspected attempted poisoning, the RSPCA said. The owner of the two horses became suspicious when the animals became reluctant to drink the water which was said to have "a green tinge". Experts tested samples taken from their field in Stoke-on-Trent...
BBC

Fire breaks out at former Farcroft pub in Handsworth

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of a severe blaze at a landmark former Birmingham pub. West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) was called to the old Farcroft pub, off Rookery Road, in Handsworth, just before 10:20 BST. The fire broke out on the first floor, WMFS said, adding four...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mum returns from Aldi shop to find son's Bolognese crawling with bugs

A mum was left stunned when she discovered a ready meal she bought for her toddler son was infested with bugs. She claimed that some of the bugs in the Aldi product were "still living". Hannah Johnson said she returned from her shop on Sunday and made the discovery while...

