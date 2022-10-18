ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She's gone batty! Kylie Jenner wears a mask with bat ears in teaser for Batman makeup collaboration that has colors named Pow! and Catwoman

Kylie Jenner is coming out with a Batman themed collection for Kylie Cosmetics on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old reality TV siren teased the look of the partnership on Tuesday afternoon where she was wearing a blue and black Batgirl style mask with bat ears as her lips were heavily made up.

'Batman x @kyliejenner - our batman collection drops tomorrow 10.19 on kyliecosmetics.com,' the mother of two wrote in her caption on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FG75l_0ie1PTJt00
She's gone batty! Kylie Jenner is coming out with a Batman themed collection for Kylie Cosmetics on Wednesday

Last week she shared a short clip with herself in the Bat headpiece.

'Dream come true BATMAN™️ x @kyliecosmetics coming soon ..' she wrote in her caption.

Kylie Cosmetics is collaborating with Warner Bros. for a limited-edition Batman collection.

The Batman line includes a pressed powder palette, mini eyeliner set and lip set.

It debuts on Oct. 19 on Kyliecosmetics.com.

'Halloween is one of my favorite holidays,' she said and that is why she has worked on a collection that reflects the Dark Knight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj8jB_0ie1PTJt00
Kitty Kylie: Kylie Jenner announced on Friday a new partnership for her firm Kylie Cosmetics. The 25-year-old reality TV princess shared that she will be doing a Batman themed collection that will be 'coming soon'

This comes after Jenner said she hasn't felt under pressure to lose weight since giving birth.

The make-up mogul gave birth to a baby boy - whose name has not been revealed - in February, but Kylie hasn't felt under pressure to rediscover her pre-pregnancy figure.

Kylie - who also has Stormi, four, with Travis Scott - said on 'The Kardashians': 'I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don't feel that way at all.

'Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8Xip_0ie1PTJt00
Bat babe: Kylie Cosmetics is collaborating with Warner Bros. for a limited-edition Batman collection
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YH6ci_0ie1PTJt00
Bat girl vibes: The Batman line includes a pressed powder palette, mini eyeliner set and lip set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UI7O6_0ie1PTJt00
Meow: In a quick video, the mother of two was seen in a blue and black Batgirl style mask with bat ears as her lips were heavily made up

The brunette beauty also revealed that she's now looking at her body, and motherhood, through a totally different lens.

She explained: 'I'm way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.'

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed that Kylie and Travis, 31, have 'mastered being together'.

The loved-up couple are 'successfully co-parenting' and they're very happy in their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LClde_0ie1PTJt00
Feline fun: It debuts on Oct. 19 on Kyliecosmetics.com. 'Halloween is one of my favorite holidays,' she said and that is why she has worked on a collection that reflects the Dark Knight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWSkv_0ie1PTJt00
The look for this collection: She teased the makeup with this shot; the dominant colors seem to be blue, black and yellow

The source said: 'Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well.

'They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's really working for them and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two.'

Kylie - who previously dated rap star Tyga - also loves that Travis takes such a hands-on approach to parenting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DXNT_0ie1PTJt00
In her Bat cave: She was in a room with Metropolis in the background
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRJmF_0ie1PTJt00
The colors are all here: The eye shadow palette has silver, blue, pink and brown

The insider added: 'Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that.

'He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and

Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones.'

