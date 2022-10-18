NBA Fans React To New LeBron James Nike Commercial Starring Jason Momoa As Father Time: "That's So Dope. LeBron Extending His Prime For So Long Is Truly Unprecedented."

Fans love the new LeBron James and Jason Momoa commercial for Nike.

When thinking of LeBron James and his career, the one thing even his haters can't deny is how impressive his longevity has been. Going into his 20th year in the league, Bron has been at the top of the food chain for a long time. The King was expected to fall off or at least slow down as he entered his late 30s, but he just averaged 30 points per game in his 19th season.

The narrative about LeBron and Father Time won't stop until he actually starts slowing down, though decades of evidence have taught people to simply expect a decline eventually. And going into his 20th year, the King knows that. In fact, he's capitalizing on it, shooting an epic commercial with Nike that was shared on Instagram starring Jason Momoa as Father Time.

Richard Jefferson: “LeBron James has been on absolute fire, but it’s his 20th season. Father Time, he can’t be far behind.”

Jason Momoa: “You know he’s right? I’m undefeated.”

LeBron James: “Oh, we’ll see about that.”

“Can the King beat the clock? The battle begins.”

If there is one thing LeBron James has proved throughout his career, it's that it is always a mistake to count him out. The King has done things no other player has, and no one would bet against him playing at the highest level into his 40s.

NBA Fans Loved The New Nike Commercial With LeBron James And Jason Momoa

The commercial was released by Nike on Instagram, and fans are absolutely loving it. Many commented to admire both the way it was made, and the King's incredible longevity.

"Dude has literally like 10 years left." "That's so dope. LeBron extending his prime for so long is truly unprecedented." "Look at LeBron man, so inspirational." "Man, LeBron has been in some fire commercials lately." "Bruh the king of commercials." "How Bron make Jason Momoa look small?" "LeBron is the King of the NBA and commercials." "LBJ about to get MVP in Year 20." "This man is going to play till 50 fr." "LeBron's ability to stay at the top for so long is beyond insane."

The Lakers are part of opening night for the NBA's 2022-23 season facing off against the reigning champions, the Warriors . If LeBron James wants to keep his streak going and continue to prove doubters wrong, then leading the Lakers to an unexpected win against the Dubs will be the way to go.