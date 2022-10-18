ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Fans React To New LeBron James Nike Commercial Starring Jason Momoa As Father Time: "That's So Dope. LeBron Extending His Prime For So Long Is Truly Unprecedented."

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQQ8p_0ie1P9zq00

Fans love the new LeBron James and Jason Momoa commercial for Nike.

View the original article to see embedded media.

When thinking of LeBron James and his career, the one thing even his haters can't deny is how impressive his longevity has been. Going into his 20th year in the league, Bron has been at the top of the food chain for a long time. The King was expected to fall off or at least slow down as he entered his late 30s, but he just averaged 30 points per game in his 19th season.

The narrative about LeBron and Father Time won't stop until he actually starts slowing down, though decades of evidence have taught people to simply expect a decline eventually. And going into his 20th year, the King knows that. In fact, he's capitalizing on it, shooting an epic commercial with Nike that was shared on Instagram starring Jason Momoa as Father Time.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Richard Jefferson: “LeBron James has been on absolute fire, but it’s his 20th season. Father Time, he can’t be far behind.”

Jason Momoa: “You know he’s right? I’m undefeated.”

LeBron James: “Oh, we’ll see about that.”

“Can the King beat the clock? The battle begins.”

If there is one thing LeBron James has proved throughout his career, it's that it is always a mistake to count him out. The King has done things no other player has, and no one would bet against him playing at the highest level into his 40s.

NBA Fans Loved The New Nike Commercial With LeBron James And Jason Momoa

The commercial was released by Nike on Instagram, and fans are absolutely loving it. Many commented to admire both the way it was made, and the King's incredible longevity.

"Dude has literally like 10 years left."

"That's so dope. LeBron extending his prime for so long is truly unprecedented."

"Look at LeBron man, so inspirational."

"Man, LeBron has been in some fire commercials lately."

"Bruh the king of commercials."

"How Bron make Jason Momoa look small?"

"LeBron is the King of the NBA and commercials."

"LBJ about to get MVP in Year 20."

"This man is going to play till 50 fr."

"LeBron's ability to stay at the top for so long is beyond insane."

The Lakers are part of opening night for the NBA's 2022-23 season facing off against the reigning champions, the Warriors . If LeBron James wants to keep his streak going and continue to prove doubters wrong, then leading the Lakers to an unexpected win against the Dubs will be the way to go.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The FADER

Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance

On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
GLENDALE, AZ
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname

Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy