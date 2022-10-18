Read full article on original website
Krispy Kreme is changing its name
Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?
It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
ZDNet
McDonald's and Burger King just got a startling message from important customers
There are things I think I know. I think I know that I can jaywalk in some countries, but not others. I think I know that oat milk in coffee tastes like yogurt in tea. And I think I know that younger generations are always ahead of older generations in knowing how the world should be.
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's makes permanent menu change with new McCrispy burger
Fans of McDonald's are used to menu changes when special burgers or chicken items are introduced for a limited time. Less common are permanent changes to the food and drinks offered by the fast-food giant. But in seven days time, on Wednesday, October 19, a new burger is being launched...
ConsumerAffairs
Here's why you should do the drive-thru at fast-food restaurants
What fast food restaurants meet consumer expectations the best when it comes to drive-thrus? The findings of Intouch Insight Ltd.’s 22nd Annual Drive-Thru Study might surprise you. After setting up data collection at over 1,500 drive-thru mystery shops across the country, measurements were taken on everything from the average...
KFC Brings Back a McDonald's Fan Favorite
Clearly, the Choco Taco was just the beginning. More than ever before, the big brands of the fast food industry are listening to fan feedback on which foods or snacks should be brought back. Take for example an item that has not been on KFC menus since 2014 but remains...
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket Shelves
Have you ever shopped at fast food chains to get condiments? Are you someone who asks for extra sauces and dips? Did you wonder when you would see fast-food chain dressing flavors in stores?
Thrillist
Here's How to Get a Free Taco at Taco Bell This Week
Taco Bell came in clutch this weekend with free Crunchwrap Supremes all around. Now, the chain is serving up even more free food. Between Thursday, October 20 and Monday, October 24, you can get a free Crunchy Taco when you spend $12 or more. The deal is valid on all qualifying orders during lunch hours, so between 11 am and 2 pm.
msn.com
Wendy's New Menu Item Builds on its Edge Over McDonald's, Burger King
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
WPTV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
WAPT
McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pails return to locations nationwide
McDonald's is going back to its tried and true way to celebrate Halloween. The fast-food giant earlier this month announced on social media that Halloween Happy Meal pails will return to restaurants. McDonald's first introduced the pail set featuring McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin back in 1986. The company said the...
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com
National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?
There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
ohmymag.co.uk
KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today
With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
nrn.com
McDonald’s + Krispy Kreme = match made in heaven?
Welcome to First Bite, a Nation’s Restaurant News podcast, your daily source of news from NRN. Today, we’re talking about a collaboration between two quick-service giants. McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme this week announced a new test that offers three Krispy Kreme doughnuts at participating McDonald’s restaurants in the Louisville, Ky., market.
