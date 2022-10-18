ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Nadiya Bychkova looks glamorous in a plunging black velvet gown as she joins boyfriend Kai Widdrington at the Black Adam UK premiere

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Nadiya Bychkova cosied up to her beau Kai Widdrington on the red carpet at the Black Adam premiere in London on Tuesday evening.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals dressed to impress as they beamed for photographers at the star studded event.

Nadiya looked nothing short of sensational in an extreme plunging strapless black velvet gown which showed off her incredible figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwHlH_0ie1P5Sw00
Loved-up: Nadiya Bychkova cosied up to her beau Kai Widdrington on the red carpet at the Black Adam premiere in London on Tuesday evening

She flashed her toned legs through an eye catching thigh high split and and elevated her frame in a towering pair of black patent heels.

The blonde beauty carried a large dazzling clutch and accessorised with a long pendant necklace.

Nadiya beamed donning a radiant palette of makeup including a bold red lipstick and smokey eye shadown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181Wst_0ie1P5Sw00
Incredible: The Strictly Come Dancing professionals dressed to impress as they beamed for photographers at the star studded event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rn1EQ_0ie1P5Sw00
Stunning: Nadiya looked nothing short of sensational in an extreme plunging black velvet gown which showed off her incredible figure

She completed her glamorous number by styling her locks in a chic up do leaving her fringe in waves framing her face.

Meanwhile Kai cut a dapper figure in a grey suit which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and dark tie.

The dancer opted for a pair of shiny black shoes as he was all smiles posing alongside his glamorous partner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXrn7_0ie1P5Sw00
Glamorous: She flashed her toned legs through an eye catching thigh high split and and elevated her frame in a towering pair of black patent heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGYPe_0ie1P5Sw00
Looking good: The blonde beauty carried a large dazzling clutch and accessorised with a long pendant necklace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAYWz_0ie1P5Sw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JAcJ_0ie1P5Sw00
Stylish: She completed her glamorous number by styling her locks in a chic up do leaving her fringe in waves framing her face

The new DC Comics universe film stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson portraying a 5000-year-old Egyptian, who was imprisoned for millennia for corrupt acts after receiving super powers from the gods.

But when he is released from his imprisonment, he begins catching criminals and then executing them.

The action film reunites Dwayne with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra in the hotly-anticipated flick, which is set for public release on October 21.

The comic action hero film also stars Pierce, Quintessa Q. Swindell, Sarah Shahi and Noah Centineo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RdiGQ_0ie1P5Sw00
Dressed to impress: Meanwhile Kai cut a dapper figure in a grey suit which he teamed with a crisp white shirt and dark tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XS07_0ie1P5Sw00
 Wow: The new DC Comics universe film stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson portraying a 5000-year-old Egyptian, who was imprisoned for millennia for corrupt acts after receiving super powers from the gods

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

