DETROIT – GMC’s introduction of the first-ever Sierra EV marks a turning point for the premium truck brand, as it expands its portfolio of all-electric trucks. Led by the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, it offers uncompromising pickup capability, a GM-estimated 400 miles of range1 on a full charge and unique features made possible only by its dedicated EV truck platform.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO