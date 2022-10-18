Read full article on original website
Related
The Auto Chanel
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Land Rover Discovery SE7 (1997) ... Continue reading. By Peter Habicht, Senior Editor Formula 1 Desk The Auto Channel Circuit of The Americas Austin TX October 22, 2022: Following his smooth running during yesterday’s young driver outing with the Williams Team at Circuit of The Americas, Floridian Logan Sargeant now has a conditional offer for a full time drive alongsid ... Continue reading.
The Auto Chanel
New Electric Pick-up From GMC +VIDEO
DETROIT – GMC’s introduction of the first-ever Sierra EV marks a turning point for the premium truck brand, as it expands its portfolio of all-electric trucks. Led by the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, it offers uncompromising pickup capability, a GM-estimated 400 miles of range1 on a full charge and unique features made possible only by its dedicated EV truck platform.
Comments / 0