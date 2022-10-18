MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn was expected to deliver a treacherous storm surge to parts of Mexico Sunday after plowing over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that Roslyn had become “extremely dangerous” with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). The storm was forecast “to bring damaging winds, a life-threatening storm surge and flooding rains to portions of west-central Mexico today,” the hurricane center said at 12 a.m. Sunday. The center placed Roslyn’s core about 45 miles (75 kilometers) west of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north at 12 mph (19 kph).

