Every September and October I have the same good intentions. The following conversation takes place in my head every year and goes a little bit like this…. I say to myself, “Self? This is the year that we are going to soak up every ounce of fall we can. We are going apple picking. We are going to take long walks in the woods. We are going to carve pumpkins using the tutorial I pinned on Pinterest and by golly, they are going to LOOK like the ones I pinned on Pinterest. We are going to craft the HECK out of our Saturday afternoons. We will eat pumpkin spice EVERYTHING until we are SICK of pumpkin spice everything and have no choice but to embrace the peppermint flavors of Christmas.”

1 DAY AGO