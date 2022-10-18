ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Ban Cars on Halloween

Halloween is all about trickery, disguise, and sending your children out to eat candy from strangers. It is that last bit that makes Oct. 31, with its devilish themes, a holiday that tests the social fabric like none other. This tendency is always on display in the annual panic over what might be in the candy (razor blades, marijuana), and more recently surfaced during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, as cautious parents and public officials reassessed traditions like bobbing for apples and costume parades.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Aldi is selling an Oodie-inspired kids’ blanket hoodie for winter – and it’s only £10

The spiralling cost of living and soaring energy bills means many of us are looking for innovative ways to keep warm this winter. If you want to hunker down without turning the heating on, a hooded blanket may be just what you need.Essentially a very oversized hoodie, these wearable blankets come complete with sleeves and a hood – and are perfect for cocooning yourself as the weather cools. Now, Aldi has launched its own kids version for just £9.99.From the viral Oodie to M&S’s Percy Pig design, the fleece-lined throws are being praised by everyone from shoppers to money experts...
housebeautiful.com

Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration

Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
marketplace.org

We’re probably gonna spend more this holiday season

It’s mid-October, which means it’s basically holiday shopping season already. The economy is in kind of a strange place this year — just like it has been in each of the last two years, but for different reasons. And this year, we are probably going to spend...
momcollective.com

The Ultimate Family Bucket List :: Fall Edition

Every September and October I have the same good intentions. The following conversation takes place in my head every year and goes a little bit like this…. I say to myself, “Self? This is the year that we are going to soak up every ounce of fall we can. We are going apple picking. We are going to take long walks in the woods. We are going to carve pumpkins using the tutorial I pinned on Pinterest and by golly, they are going to LOOK like the ones I pinned on Pinterest. We are going to craft the HECK out of our Saturday afternoons. We will eat pumpkin spice EVERYTHING until we are SICK of pumpkin spice everything and have no choice but to embrace the peppermint flavors of Christmas.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy