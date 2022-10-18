ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Benzinga

Bond With Consumers: Blockchain-Based App Allows Hemp Companies Streamline Their Business

Global Compliance Applications Corp. (GCAC) CSE a Vancouver-based blockchain application company is partnering with two others to offer affordable ways for hemp growers to connect with customers. “GCAC is partnering with ThingBlu Inc., a Washington state-based software-as-a-service agricultural solution, and B&M Products and Services LLP, an Indiana company that contracts...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Lender Voyager Settles With Executives Who Approved $935,000,000 Loan to Three Arrows Capital: Report

Voyager Digital is deciding not to pursue legal action against company executives who green-lighted the sizable loan contributing to the demise of the crypto lending platform. The troubled firm filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after the now defunct crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a crypto loan valued at $935 million in April 2022 and now worth around $650 million as a result of the bear market.
CoinDesk

Franklin Templeton CEO on Crypto Industry Outlook

Franklin Templeton is launching its first separately managed account strategies focused on crypto. Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses her outlook for the digital asset industry amid a bear market, along with her insights into the state of institutional demand, regulation, and innovation.
financefeeds.com

CySEC delists SpotOption, FXVC and Sharelink from compensation fund

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) today published a new list of financial services providers that were disbarred from its lifeboat scheme. The most notable brands of those expelled from the CySEC’s compensation scheme are the retail Finteractive Ltd (trading as FXVC), MPS Marketplace Securities (formerly known as SpotOption) and Sharelink Securities & Financial Services Ltd.
CoinTelegraph

SBF: FTX to filter assets it thinks are securities from US listings until registration in place

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has written a set of suggested standards for the crypto industry “while waiting for full federal regulatory regimes,” which were posted on the FTX Policy blog on Oct. 19. The post covers many of the questions facing regulators and operators, with specific reference to the United States at points. In particular, SBF outlined a plan for treating assets in the U.S. in regard to their status as securities or commodities. FTX will implement his plan, SBF wrote.
cryptopotato.com

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Shares His Position on Crypto Regulations

The community is not exactly thrilled by the new draft proposed by SBF. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) posted a draft of a set of standards to create clarity and protect customers as the US awaits full federal regulatory regimes. While highlighting the significance of regulatory oversight and customer protection,...
thediwire.com

SEC Charges National Realty Investment Advisors with $600 Million “Ponzi-Like Fraud”

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged New Jersey-based National Realty Investment Advisors LLC and four of its former executives with running a Ponzi-like scheme that raised approximately $600 million from about 2,000 investors. The SEC’s complaint alleges that beginning in 2018, NRIA and its executives raised funds by promising...
blockchain.news

FTX.US, Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Are Under Probe by Texas Regulators

The Texas State Securities Board is probing cryptocurrency exchange FTX, its FTX.US subsidiary, and founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over potential securities violations. That is according to a recent court filing, first disclosed by Barrons media on Monday. The regulators are investigating whether yield-bearing accounts offered by FTX.US should be...
blockchain.news

FDIC to Offer Guidance on Crypto After it Understands its Associated Risks

Martin Gruenberg, the acting Head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Commission (FDIC) has assured that banking regulators in the United States will be responsible for providing adequate guidelines to financial institutions on how to deal with digital currencies. Speaking at the Brookings Institute on Thursday, Gruenberg said this guidance will...
aiexpress.io

Parity Raises CA$8M in Funding

Parity, a Toronto, Canada-based city buildings sustainability firm, raised CA$8M in funding. Backers included Wyse, RET Ventures, and ArcTern Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its Canadian operations and increase the attain of its SaaS HVAC management expertise all through the US. Led by...
forkast.news

JP Morgan appoints ex-Celsius exec to head crypto regulatory policy

JP Morgan Chase has hired former Celsius executive Aaron Lovine as executive director of digital assets regulatory policy, the latest move in the bank’s oscillating regard for the crypto industry. Fast facts. A JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed the appointment after Lovine, who headed policy and regulatory affairs at Celsius in...
thediwire.com

SEC Reaches $400,000 Settlement with Former Investment Advisor

The Securities and Exchange Commission obtained a final judgment against California-based investment adviser Keith Springer and his firm, Springer Investment Management Inc. (dba Springer Financial Advisors), whom were charged with defrauding hundreds of retail clients. The SEC’s complaint alleged that Springer and SFA engaged in deceptive practices while soliciting new...
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase Supports Grayscale in Lawsuit Against SEC

Coinbase submitted an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Court. The federal regulator had rejected Grayscale’s application for a Bitcoin ETF. Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is supporting Grayscale, the largest Bitcoin fund, in its lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since the...
aiexpress.io

SingleKey Acquires Naborly – FinSMEs

SingleKey a Toronto, Canada-based SaaS platform offering relationship administration instruments, acquired Naborly, a Toronto, Canada-based rental screening software firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, SingleKey will create a Canadian high tenant screening software for owners. All present Naborly clients will probably be mechanically onboarded...

