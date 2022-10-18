ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

InsideHook

The US Airlines With the Fewest Delays and Cancellations May Surprise You

This year has been rife with flight cancellations and delays. In fact, 128,934 flights were scrapped from January to July, according to a report from Reuters, up about 11% from pre-pandemic levels. That is, of course, largely due to ceaseless staffing shortages across the industry. But, per a new study from Price4Limo — which looked at a year’s worth of data from the from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics — out of the nine major U.S. carriers, some fared far worse than others. That said, exactly which ones may surprise you.
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
ZDNet

Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)

Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Delta Air Lines Just Announced a Major Change to Its SkyMiles Program

Delta hasn't toyed with its SkyMiles loyalty program since 2015, but after nearly a decade, the fan-favorite carrier is introducing a revamp, including additional benefits for its higher-tiered travelers. On Thursday, the company announced the update, directly affecting customers working toward medallion status for 2024. The bad news is Delta...
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Makes Baggage Move Some Passengers Will Hate

People don’t fly budget airlines like Frontier or Spirit because they’re known for their high quality customer service, or because they’re renowned for their roomy seats. While opinions will always vary, and people tend to only be inclined to leave a review when they are irate, low cost airlines are generally not known for their comfort.
US News and World Report

JetBlue, Spirit Airlines Inch Closer to Forming Fifth-Largest U.S. Carrier

(Reuters) - Shareholders of U.S. carrier Spirit Airlines Inc voted in favor of JetBlue Airways Corp's $3.8 billion takeover offer, but face an uphill struggle getting regulators to approve their combination. Below are the key events of the takeover saga:. Date Development. Feb. 7 Frontier makes a cash-and-stock offer of...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
tripsavvy.com

Hong Kong Is Giving Away 500,000 Free Flights

Hong Kong's tourism board has announced that it has 500,000 free air tickets it's planning to give away—but only when the territory's government lifts its COVID-19 restrictions. The tickets, worth more than $254 million, were bought at the height of the pandemic in support of Hong Kong airlines and are set to be distributed sometime next year.
tripsavvy.com

United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023

It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
tripsavvy.com

Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane

Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
Joel Eisenberg

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.

