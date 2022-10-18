This year has been rife with flight cancellations and delays. In fact, 128,934 flights were scrapped from January to July, according to a report from Reuters, up about 11% from pre-pandemic levels. That is, of course, largely due to ceaseless staffing shortages across the industry. But, per a new study from Price4Limo — which looked at a year’s worth of data from the from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics — out of the nine major U.S. carriers, some fared far worse than others. That said, exactly which ones may surprise you.

9 DAYS AGO