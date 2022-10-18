Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO
Yesterday, the country music world lost a true legend. Loretta Lynn blazed a trail for… The post Remembering Loretta Lynn’s Powerful Final Performance: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
BBC
Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the "wonderful talent" Loretta Lynn, following the country music star's death at the age of 90. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," said the singer. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful...
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
Randy Travis Remembers Loretta Lynn: ‘We Sing Her Home to Heaven With Grateful Hearts’
The world lost a country music legend when Loretta Lynn died last Tuesday (Oct. 4); for Randy Travis, the loss was especially personal. In a statement, he remembers Lynn as a pioneer who inspired him during his years as an up-and-coming star, and a friend who extended a warm welcome to him as he rose up the ranks of country music stardom.
Darius Rucker Reveals ‘the Best Line in a Song Ever Written’ and It’s from Johnny Cash
When it comes to song lyrics, Darius Rucker knows a thing or two about them, and he’s talking about them in a tweet. Rucker responded to a question from a fan. The fan asks what is the best one line in a song ever written. Man, that’s a heavy-duty question. Out of the many songs, especially in the world of country music, which one would Rucker pick? It happens to be a line from one of the greatest songs ever written or performed.
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
Bret Michaels Was Singing With Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died
As the world remembers Loretta Lynn, the trailblazing country star who died Tuesday, Poison frontman Bret Michaels has revealed he visited with the singer just weeks before her death. “My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” Michaels...
From “Bocephus” To The “The King,” The Best Nicknames In Country Music
Country music is known for its wild characters and crazy stories. Like Merle Haggard recording “Pancho and Lefty” while blacked out, Waylon Jennings’ $25,000 bathroom break, Willie and Merle going through 52 cases of beer backstage and many many more that will never make their way to the public, the artists that gave the genre its outlaw reputation earned it in every sense of the word.
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Honor Sister Loretta Lynn with Performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Peggy Sue Wright and Crystal Gayle honored their sister, the late country music legend Loretta Lynn during a special performance during the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 14 with a performance of Lynn’s classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson for a Special ‘Kellyoke’ Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson had a surprise up her sleeve during Monday's (Oct. 17) installment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined her for a very special edition of her "Kellyoke" segment, in tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn. Johnson brought his best classic country...
John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’
On October 4, the world lost a true icon in Loretta Lynn, who passed away… The post John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’ appeared first on Outsider.
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Keith Whitley to Be Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame This Weekend
More than 33 years after his sudden passing, Keith Whitley is set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this weekend. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame website, Keith Whitley will be honored at the Medallion Ceremony. Joe Galente and Jerry Lee Lewis will also be honored during the ceremony. Country Music Hall of Fame Museum took to Twitter to announce the exciting news about Keith Whitley’s induction. “Keith Whitley was an enormously influential vocalist in country music and bluegrass, helping spearhead the New Traditionalist revival of classic country music in the 1980s. He will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 16.”
CMT
Gary LeVox Reflects On What He Has Learned With Rascal Flatts And Talks Solo Country Career
It’s been two decades since Rascal Flatts was propelled into the spotlight with their self-titled debut album. The country-pop trio comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney reached the pinnacle of success when they became one of the top-selling groups in modern country history. The Grand Ole Opry members have sold 20 million albums, scored 12 No.1 singles, and have received more accolades than any ensemble in the country format.
