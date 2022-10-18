ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
BBC

Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the "wonderful talent" Loretta Lynn, following the country music star's death at the age of 90. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," said the singer. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful...
TENNESSEE STATE
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Darius Rucker Reveals ‘the Best Line in a Song Ever Written’ and It’s from Johnny Cash

When it comes to song lyrics, Darius Rucker knows a thing or two about them, and he’s talking about them in a tweet. Rucker responded to a question from a fan. The fan asks what is the best one line in a song ever written. Man, that’s a heavy-duty question. Out of the many songs, especially in the world of country music, which one would Rucker pick? It happens to be a line from one of the greatest songs ever written or performed.
Whiskey Riff

From “Bocephus” To The “The King,” The Best Nicknames In Country Music

Country music is known for its wild characters and crazy stories. Like Merle Haggard recording “Pancho and Lefty” while blacked out, Waylon Jennings’ $25,000 bathroom break, Willie and Merle going through 52 cases of beer backstage and many many more that will never make their way to the public, the artists that gave the genre its outlaw reputation earned it in every sense of the word.
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Outsider.com

George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

Keith Whitley to Be Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame This Weekend

More than 33 years after his sudden passing, Keith Whitley is set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this weekend. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame website, Keith Whitley will be honored at the Medallion Ceremony. Joe Galente and Jerry Lee Lewis will also be honored during the ceremony. Country Music Hall of Fame Museum took to Twitter to announce the exciting news about Keith Whitley’s induction. “Keith Whitley was an enormously influential vocalist in country music and bluegrass, helping spearhead the New Traditionalist revival of classic country music in the 1980s. He will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 16.”
ALASKA STATE
CMT

Gary LeVox Reflects On What He Has Learned With Rascal Flatts And Talks Solo Country Career

It’s been two decades since Rascal Flatts was propelled into the spotlight with their self-titled debut album. The country-pop trio comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney reached the pinnacle of success when they became one of the top-selling groups in modern country history. The Grand Ole Opry members have sold 20 million albums, scored 12 No.1 singles, and have received more accolades than any ensemble in the country format.
OHIO STATE
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy