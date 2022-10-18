Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coveleaderpress.com
Heritage Festival returns to Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove
After a long hiatus, the Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival has finally made its triumphant return to the park for which it is named. The Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival, sponsored by the Copperas Cove Historical Society, took place at Ogletree Gap Park starting at 10 a.m. The fun-filled event featured a variety of entertainment including a demonstration by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Native American flute playing by Chief Lasaro, martial arts by Self Defense America, storytelling by Linda Ledger and James Powell, and more. They also had pioneer demonstrations like blacksmithing, metal crafting, fire starting, native dying, and more. They offered carriage rides, various children’s games, and animals including sheep, goats, and Olaf the Longhorn. Festival-goers even had the rare chance to peek inside the old Ogletree stage stop, one of the oldest buildings in Copperas Cove.
Travis Fields is turning into a Winter Wonderland for the Brazos Valley to enjoy
RCI Sports Management and the George Bush Presidential Library are excited to host a Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields on December 10
KWTX
Vets Fest to help raise funds for Central Texas veteran celebrations, ceremonies
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans who wish to help the McLennan County Veterans Association raise funds to help pay for its annual Memorial Day ceremony, Veterans Day parade, and flag retirement ceremony can do so during the Vet Fest barbecue sale. Brisket and sausage barbecue plates, with traditional fixings,...
Killeen hosts ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate opening of military rehab center
KILLEEN, Texas — A new health resource is coming to the City of Killeen, one that especially caters to veterans. Virtue Recovery Center is opening its doors on Friday, Oct. 21, and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
fox44news.com
Central Texas Halloween & Fall Festivities
(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!. Waco Parks and Recreation. Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!. This...
forthoodsentinel.com
Brave Rifles bring vehicles to event
SALADO — Troopers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment joined the City of Salado and the Salado Public Library for the Touch a Truck event on Friday at the Salado Public Library parking lot to help build community partnerships. “The reason we have it is just so the kids can...
Temple breaks ground on new free health clinic
TEMPLE, Texas — Leaders at the Temple Community Clinic will break ground on a second free health clinic at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. The new clinic will be located at 31st St. and Avenue J., on the main bus route for those who use public transportation, but it won't officially open for another year.
fox44news.com
Volunteers needed for Salvation Army food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County is searching for volunteers for its next food distribution event. The Salvation Army received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, located at 718 N. 2nd Street. The event will be held this Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, or until all the food has been distributed.
fox44news.com
Waco NAACP Hosts Community Housing Forum
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco NAACP brought together multiple entities for its housing forum Monday evening, “Financing, Restoring, and Untangling Titles”. The NAACP wanted to teach community members on how to own their property and establish the necessary boundaries needed to keep it under their name.
killeenisd.org
Three KISD Bands Qualify for Area Competition
Three Killeen ISD high school bands qualified during region competition Saturday to move to the next level of marching competition. The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band advanced to area for the 11th year in a row. The Shoemaker Grey Wolf Band earned first division ratings and qualified for...
WacoTrib.com
Renovated Doris Miller center to open with pool by summer; work could cost $4.5M
The city of Waco is deep into renovations of the former Doris Miller YMCA and plans to reopen it to the public in summer 2023 with a refurbished gym, indoor swimming pool and several acres of public park space in the heart of East Waco. The city is spending about...
coveleaderpress.com
Trustees hold October meeting for CCISD
On Tuesday the Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees started off their monthly meeting by recognizing all CCISD principals for Principal Appreciation Month. Not only were they recognized by Coryell County Judge Roger Miller, but they were also recognized by Interim Fire Chief Gary Young in place of Mayor Dan Yancey. These principals were recognized for their outstanding work with children of all ages.
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
Temple, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Reicher Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Texas Christian School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
fox44news.com
Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics
WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
More than 70 cars destroyed after Central Texas pumpkin patch goes up in flames
It was supposed to be a beautiful Saturday at a pumpkin patch near Temple, Texas, but more than 70 cars were destroyed after a fire broke out at the pumpkin patch, sending dozens of families running for their lives.
Comments / 1