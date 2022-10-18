After a long hiatus, the Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival has finally made its triumphant return to the park for which it is named. The Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival, sponsored by the Copperas Cove Historical Society, took place at Ogletree Gap Park starting at 10 a.m. The fun-filled event featured a variety of entertainment including a demonstration by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Native American flute playing by Chief Lasaro, martial arts by Self Defense America, storytelling by Linda Ledger and James Powell, and more. They also had pioneer demonstrations like blacksmithing, metal crafting, fire starting, native dying, and more. They offered carriage rides, various children’s games, and animals including sheep, goats, and Olaf the Longhorn. Festival-goers even had the rare chance to peek inside the old Ogletree stage stop, one of the oldest buildings in Copperas Cove.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO