Copperas Cove, TX

coveleaderpress.com

Heritage Festival returns to Ogletree Gap Park in Copperas Cove

After a long hiatus, the Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival has finally made its triumphant return to the park for which it is named. The Ogletree Gap Heritage Festival, sponsored by the Copperas Cove Historical Society, took place at Ogletree Gap Park starting at 10 a.m. The fun-filled event featured a variety of entertainment including a demonstration by the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Native American flute playing by Chief Lasaro, martial arts by Self Defense America, storytelling by Linda Ledger and James Powell, and more. They also had pioneer demonstrations like blacksmithing, metal crafting, fire starting, native dying, and more. They offered carriage rides, various children’s games, and animals including sheep, goats, and Olaf the Longhorn. Festival-goers even had the rare chance to peek inside the old Ogletree stage stop, one of the oldest buildings in Copperas Cove.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas Halloween & Fall Festivities

(FOX 44) — This fall season, Central Texas is keeping busy with family-friendly and cultural activities for all of your October needs. Here is a list of Halloween and fall festivities near you!. Waco Parks and Recreation. Wednesday, the Waco Parks and Rec is hosting Trunk or Treat!. This...
WACO, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Brave Rifles bring vehicles to event

SALADO — Troopers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment joined the City of Salado and the Salado Public Library for the Touch a Truck event on Friday at the Salado Public Library parking lot to help build community partnerships. “The reason we have it is just so the kids can...
SALADO, TX
KCEN

Temple breaks ground on new free health clinic

TEMPLE, Texas — Leaders at the Temple Community Clinic will break ground on a second free health clinic at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. The new clinic will be located at 31st St. and Avenue J., on the main bus route for those who use public transportation, but it won't officially open for another year.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army food distribution

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salvation Army of Bell County is searching for volunteers for its next food distribution event. The Salvation Army received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, located at 718 N. 2nd Street. The event will be held this Tuesday from 9 a.m. until noon, or until all the food has been distributed.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco NAACP Hosts Community Housing Forum

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Waco NAACP brought together multiple entities for its housing forum Monday evening, “Financing, Restoring, and Untangling Titles”. The NAACP wanted to teach community members on how to own their property and establish the necessary boundaries needed to keep it under their name.
WACO, TX
killeenisd.org

Three KISD Bands Qualify for Area Competition

Three Killeen ISD high school bands qualified during region competition Saturday to move to the next level of marching competition. The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band advanced to area for the 11th year in a row. The Shoemaker Grey Wolf Band earned first division ratings and qualified for...
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Trustees hold October meeting for CCISD

On Tuesday the Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees started off their monthly meeting by recognizing all CCISD principals for Principal Appreciation Month. Not only were they recognized by Coryell County Judge Roger Miller, but they were also recognized by Interim Fire Chief Gary Young in place of Mayor Dan Yancey. These principals were recognized for their outstanding work with children of all ages.
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
SALADO, TX
High School Volleyball PRO

Temple, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Reicher Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Texas Christian School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Groundreaking ceremonies to be held for new health clinics

WACO / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Health organizations in both Waco and Temple will be breaking ground on new clinics this Thursday. Waco Family Medicine is breaking ground on a new clinical site which will welcome all people regardless of income or insurance status. This comes less than a year after publicly announcing plans to construct new headquarters.
TEMPLE, TX

