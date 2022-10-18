ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman sentenced in fatal 106 mph Appleton crash

APPLETON (WLUK) – Irma Garcia was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a fatal traffic crash in which she was driving 106 mph on a city street. Garcia, 20, previously pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide for the Sept. 17, 2021, crash which killed Silia Hurula, 50.
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Ten year prison sentence in high-speed fatal crash in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend ten years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed another driver. Irma Garcia is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to ten years on extended supervision for First Degree Reckless Homicide. Garcia was doing 106-miles an hour when she collided with a...
APPLETON, WI
Advance Titan

IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine

A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge was sentenced on Tuesday. 44-year-old Benjamin J. Biese will add another year to his sentence after his repeater offense of threatening to kill a judge. Biese was...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 18 & 19, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 18 & Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Action 2 News confirmed five separate school threats made in the area and several in southeast Wisconsin:
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets

The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
PULASKI, WI
whby.com

Alcohol, speed factors in crash that injured 2

TOWNSHIP OF MISHICOT, Wis. — Two men are hurt in a Manitowoc County crash. An SUV driven by a 53-year-old Two Rivers man lost control along State Highway 147 around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and rolled several times. He and the 20-year-old Two Rivers man riding with him were taken...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Girl fatally shot in Green Bay identified

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a 5-year-old girl who died after being shot this week. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Amy Street on Monday. She later died at the hospital. Police are still looking...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash

HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy