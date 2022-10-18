Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
18-year-old convicted in De Pere trail attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The man who attacked a woman on a De Pere recreational trail was convicted Wednesday, and could face more than 100 years in the prison system. Miles Cruz, now 18, was facing five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. But in court Wednesday, Cruz pleaded no contest to the other four charges: first-degree sexual assault, strangulation, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and kidnapping. The attempted homicide charge was dropped, but the judge can consider it at sentencing.
Fox11online.com
Woman sentenced in fatal 106 mph Appleton crash
APPLETON (WLUK) – Irma Garcia was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a fatal traffic crash in which she was driving 106 mph on a city street. Garcia, 20, previously pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide for the Sept. 17, 2021, crash which killed Silia Hurula, 50.
whby.com
Ten year prison sentence in high-speed fatal crash in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–An Appleton woman will spend ten years in prison for a high-speed crash that killed another driver. Irma Garcia is also sentenced in Outagamie County Court to ten years on extended supervision for First Degree Reckless Homicide. Garcia was doing 106-miles an hour when she collided with a...
Advance Titan
IT thief yet to pay outstanding fine
A former UW Oshkosh IT specialist who stole between $10,000 and $100,000 worth of university property received a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of theft. Michael Van Vonderen, who stepped down from his IT position in September 2019, sold 115 stolen items to various pawn shops, according to UW Oshkosh Police Detective Mike Bartlein.
wearegreenbay.com
Man sentenced for threatening to kill a judge in 2021
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was found guilty of threatening to kill an Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge was sentenced on Tuesday. 44-year-old Benjamin J. Biese will add another year to his sentence after his repeater offense of threatening to kill a judge. Biese was...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 18 & 19, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, October 18 & Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Schools targeted by active-shooter hoax Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Schools across Northeast Wisconsin, in the state and across the country, were subjected to hoax reports of active shooters Thursday, resulting in responses from police and fire agencies. Action 2 News confirmed five separate school threats made in the area and several in southeast Wisconsin:
Fox11online.com
Sheriff's officials thank individuals who came forward in bonfire explosion investigation
(WLUK) -- More details are being confirmed in the investigation into a bonfire explosion in Shawano County that injured more than a dozen people. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says it was able to identify about 60 individuals who were at the weekend Pulaski bonfire. Of those identified, investigators have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
WCPO
Wisconsin bonfire explosion investigators: Underage drinkers won't be ticketed
MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin continue to investigate after 17 people were injured when a bonfire exploded early Saturday morning in the Town of Maple Grove. In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 to 40 people were at the gathering just outside Green Bay when it exploded.
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay inmate convicted of threatening to kill Outagamie County judge
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay inmate is facing additional prison time for threatening to kill an Outagamie County judge. Benjamin J. Biese, 44, was sentenced Tuesday for threatening to kill the judge in February of 2021. Based on his sentence and current custody status, Biese is expected to be released in 2047.
seehafernews.com
Shawano County Authorities: We Want Answers, Not Tickets
The sheriff in Shawano County says he’s interested in finding out what happened, not ticketing people for underage drinking at the weekend bonfire that exploded. Authorities yesterday made it clear they are not looking to punish the high schoolers who were likely drinking at the early Saturday bonfire in the Town of Maple Grove.
Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
whby.com
Alcohol, speed factors in crash that injured 2
TOWNSHIP OF MISHICOT, Wis. — Two men are hurt in a Manitowoc County crash. An SUV driven by a 53-year-old Two Rivers man lost control along State Highway 147 around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and rolled several times. He and the 20-year-old Two Rivers man riding with him were taken...
Former Grand Chute police officer killed in Texas while on duty
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Carrollton Texas Police Department as they mourn the loss of Officer Steve Nothem."
Fox11online.com
Sheriff's office: No plans to ticket bonfire explosion witnesses for underage drinking
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Sheriff's officials say they do not plan to issue tickets for underage drinking, in an effort to encourage those who were present at a bonfire explosion over the weekend to come forward. Only a fire pit with debris remains after a bonfire explosion sent at...
whby.com
Girl fatally shot in Green Bay identified
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police release the name of a 5-year-old girl who died after being shot this week. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was shot at a home in the 1600 block of Amy Street on Monday. She later died at the hospital. Police are still looking...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man accused of robbing business with a knife, arrested for armed robbery
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department reportedly arrested a man on armed robbery charges following an alleged incident on October 14. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, a 38-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested for armed robbery. He was reportedly arrested on October 16. Two days earlier...
CBS 58
20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash
HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
