William Blackburn and Ethan Gauthier Named QMJHL Players of the Week
Goalie William Blackburn was the QMJHL's player of the week while Ethan Gauthier is THN's QMJHL 2023 NHL draft-eligible prospect of the week.
Goaltender William Blackburn of the Val-d'Or Foreurs was named the QMJHL's player of the week on Monday while Ethan Gauthier of the Sherbrooke Phoenix is THN's QMJHL 2023 NHL draft-eligible prospect of the week.
Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer discussed the performance of these two players during the past week of action in The Hockey News On The Q Podcast .
Blackburn, 19, posted a 1.00 goals-against average and a .974 save percentage in three games last week.
Gauthier, 17, has 16 points in his first nine games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix this season. He's almost halfway to last season's total of 39 points in 65 games.
Comments / 0