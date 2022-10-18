William Blackburn and Ethan Gauthier Named QMJHL Players of the Week

Goalie William Blackburn was the QMJHL's player of the week while Ethan Gauthier is THN's QMJHL 2023 NHL draft-eligible prospect of the week.

Goaltender William Blackburn of the Val-d'Or Foreurs was named the QMJHL's player of the week on Monday while Ethan Gauthier of the Sherbrooke Phoenix is THN's QMJHL 2023 NHL draft-eligible prospect of the week.

Will MacLaren and Jamie Tozer discussed the performance of these two players during the past week of action in The Hockey News On The Q Podcast .

Blackburn, 19, posted a 1.00 goals-against average and a .974 save percentage in three games last week.

Goalie William Blackburn named QMJHL Player of the Week (; 1:25)

Gauthier, 17, has 16 points in his first nine games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix this season. He's almost halfway to last season's total of 39 points in 65 games.