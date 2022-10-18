Read full article on original website
BBC
UN drugs: Colombia beats its own coca growing record
Colombia has increased its cultivation of coca plants - the main ingredient in cocaine - by 43%, a new report by the United Nations (UN) says. Last year the area of coca cultivation expanded to a vast 204,000 hectares (504,100 acres). Colombia is already the world's largest cocaine producer. It...
From inside the US's most secure prison, El Chapo is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, Joaquin Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities would have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
Man admits to burning two children alive in effort to expose alleged celebrity human trafficking ring
A man in California allegedly confessed to intentionally burning two young children alive in an effort to uncover a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, police said.ABC30 reports that Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, allegedly admitted to burning his 5-month-old nephew and 18-month-old niece alive and that he had no remorse for doing so. He told investigators he did not regret killing the children, saying "this task is much bigger than myself."In May, Mr Hurtado reportedly started the fire at the children’s family home in Fresno. Firefighters responding to the blaze found the children’s bodies on a bed in the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
Arizona border patrol agents seize new version of 'rainbow' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in southern Arizona have discovered a new version of "rainbow fentanyl" pills that have never before been encountered.
Border officers in Texas find liquid meth in condoms hidden in pumpkins
Border officers in Texas discovered dozens of liquid methamphetamine-filled condoms packed inside four pumpkins during their check of a vehicle arriving from Mexico.
Mexican drug cartel leader — known as "The Strawberry" — claims attack that killed 20 people was aimed at him
In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Border officials in Arizona seize 72K fentanyl pills, 44 pounds of meth hidden in gas tank
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized more than 72,000 fentanyl pills and more than 44 pounds of methamphetamine being smuggled into the U.S. on Thursday. The officers at the Port of Nogales, Arizona, also found 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder and 2.9 pounds of cocaine hidden in a vehicle's gas tank.
Tourist is fined an eye-watering $2,300 after he was caught brazenly feeding BISCUITS to a dingo on Fraser Island
A tourist has been hit with a $2,300 fine after he was photographed feeding biscuits to a dingo on a holiday island where the species are protected. The Australian man, 23, was observed feeding the dingo while waiting in line for a ferry on backpacker-favourite Fraser Island which is about 250km north of Brisbane, and is also known as K'gari.
Don't Blame Migrants and 'Open Borders' for Fentanyl Entering the Country
When politicians and pundits on the right call for the U.S.-Mexico border to be secured, they often point to rising fentanyl overdose deaths among Americans as justification. "The cartels are exploiting President Biden's open borders," charged Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), sharing an article about fentanyl at the southern border. "Open borders…are slowly but surely poisoning our country," said former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.) of parents who "now must worry" about Halloween candy laced with fentanyl. "There have been over 100k fentanyl deaths" since Joe Biden became president, tweeted the conservative Heritage Foundation. "OPEN BORDERS ARE INHUMANE."
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
Moment rival Mexican drug cartels have daylight firefight just miles from valuable people and drug smuggling route near the Texas border they are trying to control
This is the moment that members of two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on each other miles from the US Mexico border. Footage taken near Ciudad Miguel Aleman shows at least four cars involved in the gunfight using 50. cal machine guns mounted on trucks. The Mexican border city...
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
The family of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
Florida Tourist Attacked by Crocodile on Mexican Beach
A Florida tourist was left seriously injured after a crocodile attacked him while he was on vacation in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, Mexico. On Oct. 7, 24-year-old Alexander Wayne was spending time on La Lancha beach with friends. According to the Mirror, the reptile attacked as he was preparing to leave.
Suspected fentanyl pills hidden in candy boxes seized at Los Angeles airport
Law enforcement agents on Wednesday said they seized 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside candy boxes in a major drug bust at Los Angeles International Airport. A suspect attempted to move through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint with the drugs, which were packed inside Skittles and Whoppers boxes, according to a release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
Need a Slightly Used, Narco Boss–Owned Ferrari? Colombia Has a Deal for You!
Three Ferraris belonging to the alleged financial mastermind of a Colombian drug cartel are going to be auctioned off by the Colombian government. The proceeds will go “back to the people.”. The Ferraris are part of a total of 30 supercars—including 14 Ferraris—that were seized from Juan José Valencia,...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Border officials seize over $1M in fentanyl found on commercial tractor-trailer
Border officials officials said the 44.35 pounds of fentanyl is the largest load found in port history at the Pharr International Bridge.
