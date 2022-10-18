ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla combats frozen door handles with clever new in-app feature

Tesla is helping owners in colder climates combat the issue of frozen door handles with a clever new in-app feature that will unlatch them. Tesla rolled out an update for its Smartphone application late last week, with a new “Unlatch Door” feature that will help open the door with the touch of a button.
Jalopnik

At $19,500, Could This Custom 2003 VW Beetle Pickup Your Spirits?

Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volkswagen Beetle pickup has a clean title as confirmed by its Carfax. That means its custom booty was crafted not as the result of an accident, but just because. Let’s see if that laissez-faire attitude extends to its price. Owing to its...
Good News Network

Mini Wind Turbines For Rooftops: ‘Up to 50% More Power’ and No Spinning Blades’

A company has shrunk the wind turbine from being as tall as the Statue of Liberty to a 10-foot bladeless box that provides more power than 15 solar panels. They are designed for small-scale, commercial use, as they’re noise free, and incapable of killing birds. Because they sit on the edge of roofs, they pair well with solar panels. If a building also has batteries to store the energy, it could be near to total self-sufficiency.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota Avalon?

The Toyota Avalon is underrated among affordable luxury cars. However, an optioned-out, fully loaded 2022 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited is worth consideration. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2022 Toyota Avalon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

GoCycle’s G4 Commuter Electric Bike Gets Sizable Price Cut

It can be argued that the most important part of any folding bike, apart of course from its drivetrain and ability to be ridden, is its folding mechanism. I’ve tried a good number of folding bikes—both electric and otherwise—and only a few of them could I really describe as easy and convenient to use. Although I’ve yet to get my hands on one, the GoCycle G4 is touted to be one of the best in the business.
Motor1.com

2023 Hyundai Grandeur Revealed As Boldly Redesigned Flagship Sedan

When is a fancy Hyundai not a Genesis? When it's the Grandeur. The big sedan is entering its seventh generation with a radically different design compared to its predecessor. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's sold in some markets as the Azera. The United States was one of them until the automaker axed it in 2017 by deciding not to bring the previous-gen car. A substantial facelift arrived in late 2019, and now, the all-new model is here.
fordauthority.com

Custom 2022 Ford Bronco Heads To Auction For Good Cause

Over the years, a number of Blue Oval-based builds and experiences have been auctioned off for charity, including a lunch with CEO Jim Farley at this year’s Monterey Car Week, as well as the one-off 2021 Ford Bronco Pope Francis Center First Edition. Now, that trend continues with this custom 2022 Ford Bronco Outer Banks, which is currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer with all proceeds from the sale going to benefit the Boston Children’s Hospital, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing pediatric healthcare, education, research, and community service.
techeblog.com

Extremely Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Could be Yours for the Right Price

A limited-production series of vehicles was developed by Maserati in 2006 for private customers seeking the ultimate track experience. This extremely rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was one of the and it could be yours for the right price. Based on the MC12 GT1 race car, this track-only supercar is powered by a mid-mounted 6.0L V12 engine making 744 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed sequential semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox, enabling it to hit 124 mph in just 6.4-seconds.
Grand Tour Nation

Keanu Reeves Gives Inside Look Into Custom Motorcycle Company ARCH

Keanu Reeves has once again welcomed journalists into his ARCH motorcycle headquarters with Guy Pickrell from HotCars YouTube channel getting the lowdown on the plans for the motorcycle company. Both founders Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger talk about their plans for the company, as well as insights into the industry...
Mens Journal

UBCO’s New Electric 2×2 Adventure Motorbike Can Take You Practically Anywhere

Electric motorcycles and moped-type e-bikes have grown up over the past decade. Those puny, low-range commuter-type cycles that kicked things off have evolved into a whole spectrum of two-wheeler options these days that are bigger in every way—from full-on sport bikes to extremely capable off-road beasts. Enter the latest from UBCO. The New Zealand-based electric […]
MotorTrend Magazine

MotorTrend’s 2023 SUV of the Year Is Here: Change Has Landed, Too

As you know, the automotive industry is living in a transitional period as it moves from internal combustion engines to battery electric powertrains. We saw this coming 10 years ago, when we named the Tesla Model S our 2013 Car of the Year, making it the first electric vehicle to ever take home the Golden Caliper trophy. Since then, Tesla has positioned itself as a dominant player in the luxury market, not just among EVs. Last year, the company delivered more Model 3s than Audi sold A4s, BMW sold 3 Series, and Mercedes-Benz sold C-Classes combined. And in the past decade, MotorTrend has recognized other EVs with its top honors, including the Chevrolet Bolt, Lucid Air, and Rivian R1T. Today, we're testing more electric vehicles than ever, including during our SUV of the Year evaluations.
utvactionmag.com

2023 KAWASAKIS

The 2023 Teryx KRX 1000 eS model comes equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) featuring Fox 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks. The KECS suspension technology communicates with the Bosch electronic control system and utilizes Kawasaki’s proprietary suspension settings to deliver greater comfort and enhanced stability across a wide range of riding situations. Fox’s Internal Bypass damping architecture features position-sensitive damping that changes depending on the operating zone of the suspension stroke to deliver a push and predictable ride. In addition to the electronic suspension, the Teryx KRX 1000 eS features upgraded components, including a 7-inch, high-grade TFT color instrumentation screen that offers three different selectable brightness levels, a KQR sport roof to shelter passengers from harsh weather and sun, an aggressive front bumper that is powder coated to match other styling components, and specially designed color and graphics. The 2023 Teryx KRX 1000 eS is offered in an Ice Gray/Metallic Onyx Black color scheme and comes with an MSRP of $25,699.
Field & Stream

What the Hell is Parallax, and Do Hunters Need to Care About it?

Parallax is a simple concept to understand, but as it relates to riflescopes it’s difficult to explain. According to Merriam-Webster, parallax is the apparent displacement or the difference in apparent direction of an object as seen from two different points, not on a straight line with the object. I’m sorry, but what the hell does that mean? Let’s see if I can provide a hillbilly translation.
torquenews.com

New Toyota RAV4 GR SPORT Adds More Sportiness With a Cosmetic Treatment

The family of GR Sport versions grows with the arrival of the famous Toyota Toyota RAV4 hybrid SUV that, in addition to sporting a sportier appearance inside and out, comes with suspension adjustments and a sporty character for the hybrid SUV. The Toyota RAV4 is the fifth model in the...
techunwrapped.com

The silence of SSDs is over, they will make as much noise as a hard drive

The storage market has been dominated by SSDs, displacing HDDs. Although they offer great advantages, the problem of the temperature of the SSDs begins to be a quite important problem. So much so, that it has already been seen first PCIe 5.0 SSD with fan and it’s bad news.

