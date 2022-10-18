Read full article on original website
Pound Volatility Nears BTC Level; Bank of Japan Nearing a Breaking Point?
The 30-day volatility for the British pound and bitcoin (BTC) shows that the pound is on the verge of becoming more volatile than BTC. Separately, the Bank of Japan may face a $200 billion loss on its bond holdings which inject volatility into risky assets, including crypto. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
UK’s New Legal Measures to Outlaw Unregulated Crypto
The U.K. government has introduced new legal measures that would regulate crypto ads and ban unauthorized crypto providers from offering services. CoinDesk Regulatory Reporter Jack Schickler discusses what this means for the crypto industry. Plus, the impact of Liz Truss' resignation on the broader market.
Bitcoin Flat as Volatility Hits 2-Year Low and Stocks Rise
With bitcoin unusually quiet at just above $19,000, investors are pondering the implications for the historically high-volatility cryptocurrency. Blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock’s data showed that bitcoin’s 30-day price volatility was at 31%, the lowest in almost two years. At press time bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market...
Bitcoin Below $19K After Trading Flat for the Past Week
Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below an important threshold of $19,000 after trading flat for the past week. ARK36 Executive Director Mikkel Morch joins “First Mover” to discuss the token’s low volatility and a potential bottom.
