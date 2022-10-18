Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Nasdaq and more
(PG) – The consumer products giant's quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share beat estimates by 3 cents with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. Results were helped by a 7% boost in organic sales, although P&G cut its full-year revenue forecast due to the impact from a stronger US dollar. P&G rose 1.7% in the premarket.
Earnings Preview For Boston Beer Co
Boston Beer Co SAM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Boston Beer Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49. Boston Beer Co bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Metropolitan Bank Holding Earnings Preview
Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Metropolitan Bank Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34. Metropolitan Bank Holding bulls will hope to hear the company...
Roblox Shares Surge As Daily Active Users Increase 23%
Shares of online game creation platform Roblox surged 20% on Monday behind a monthly metrics report that detailed favorable user growth. Roblox — which has seen its shares fall roughly 65% from their all-time high of $137.72 — reported 57.8 million daily active users in September 2022, a 23% increase year-over-year.
Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) topline grows 1%
Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stock fell 0.60% (As on October 20, 11:41:19 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts’ estimates as higher pricing helped offset lower sales volume and currency headwinds. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 86%. The Company returned nearly $6.3 billion of cash to shareholders via approximately $2.3 billion of dividend payments and $4 billion of common stock repurchases. Organic sales, which exclude the impacts of foreign exchange and acquisitions and divestitures, increased seven percent. The organic sales increase was driven by a nine percent increase from higher pricing and a one percent increase from positive product mix, partially offset by a three percent decrease in shipment volumes.
Comments / 0