Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stock fell 0.60% (As on October 20, 11:41:19 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts’ estimates as higher pricing helped offset lower sales volume and currency headwinds. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 86%. The Company returned nearly $6.3 billion of cash to shareholders via approximately $2.3 billion of dividend payments and $4 billion of common stock repurchases. Organic sales, which exclude the impacts of foreign exchange and acquisitions and divestitures, increased seven percent. The organic sales increase was driven by a nine percent increase from higher pricing and a one percent increase from positive product mix, partially offset by a three percent decrease in shipment volumes.

10 HOURS AGO