ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Guess the Most Popular Halloween Kids’ Movie in South Carolina

Do you have a favorite Halloween movie by chance? Ifs so, then you may have that one that you have loved all of your life. I know when Halloween comes around, I definitely do enjoy some great Halloween classics on Disney Plus. It’s so much fun to enjoy it and think about how much you loved the movie when you were younger as well. Spooky season is one of my favorite times of the year and I cannot wait to see these things all mixed into one.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: A look at some Halloween events across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living. The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are...
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

New food alert: Four foods being featured at this year's SC State Fair

Visitors across the Midlands flooded the 153rd South Carolina State Fair over the weekend to enjoy the games, thrilling amusement park rides, and prize-winning animals and of course, the food. If you have not made it out to the South Carolina State Fair, be prepared to taste new fried food...
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
News19 WLTX

USDA awards $1.6 million total to five SC food providers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is the recipient of $1.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Marketing Service as part of $64 million available nationwide. South Carolina's allocation will go to five grant projects aimed at assisting food entities to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for business.
wach.com

Midlands Technical College offers free tuition

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This year, Midlands Technical College is offering students free tuition and zero fees for their spring 2023 semester using some of the 25 million dollars split between the 16 technical colleges in South Carolina from the Workforce Scholarships For the Future program. Zyrianne Colon is...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Island Connection

South Carolina Drivers Should Watch For Deer On State Roads

As the state’s population increases and more people commute on South Carolina’s roadways, the chance of deer-vehicle collisions is greater. Drivers throughout the state should be cautious of roaming white-tailed deer throughout the year, but especially during the rut or breeding season — typically from October through November. Studies show that about 45 percent of deer-vehicle collisions occur during this time, and it is related to the fact that deer naturally increase their movements related to breeding.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

New South Carolina Map Help Families In Need Find Food Pantries

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an expanded map listing food panties across the state. You can access and search the map HERE. According to Feeding America, nearly 490,00 people across the state deal with huger and food insecurity.
coladaily.com

PALSS brings free COVID-19 shots to the community

Most Americans — nearly 80%, according to the Centers for Disease Control — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than two in three have completed the initial two-dose series of shots. But South Carolina and the Midlands lag behind the nation, with barely half of the residents vaccinated.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Lanes reopen on I-26EB following crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that two left lanes on I-26EB have reopened Thursday afternoon. A crash was reported at exit 215 near Dorchester Road around 2:10 p.m. The two left lanes were reopened at 3:07 p.m. The details of the crash...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy