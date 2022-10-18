Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
Guess the Most Popular Halloween Kids’ Movie in South Carolina
Do you have a favorite Halloween movie by chance? Ifs so, then you may have that one that you have loved all of your life. I know when Halloween comes around, I definitely do enjoy some great Halloween classics on Disney Plus. It’s so much fun to enjoy it and think about how much you loved the movie when you were younger as well. Spooky season is one of my favorite times of the year and I cannot wait to see these things all mixed into one.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: A look at some Halloween events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living. The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
coladaily.com
New food alert: Four foods being featured at this year's SC State Fair
Visitors across the Midlands flooded the 153rd South Carolina State Fair over the weekend to enjoy the games, thrilling amusement park rides, and prize-winning animals and of course, the food. If you have not made it out to the South Carolina State Fair, be prepared to taste new fried food...
WJCL
2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Did you recently buy a Mega Millions ticket in the Lowcountry?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets valued at $10,000 each were sold last week: one in Ridgeland and one in Charleston. A ticket sold at the Morrills...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In South Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Missing woman case in South Carolina to be featured on national TV show
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The case of a missing Upstate woman will be featured on a national television show Wednesday night. Greenville County authorities say Jorden Nebling was last heard from on Oct. 10, 2020, and is known to frequent the Travelers Rest and Marietta areas. She was 19...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
USDA awards $1.6 million total to five SC food providers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is the recipient of $1.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Marketing Service as part of $64 million available nationwide. South Carolina's allocation will go to five grant projects aimed at assisting food entities to strengthen and explore new market opportunities for business.
wach.com
Midlands Technical College offers free tuition
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — This year, Midlands Technical College is offering students free tuition and zero fees for their spring 2023 semester using some of the 25 million dollars split between the 16 technical colleges in South Carolina from the Workforce Scholarships For the Future program. Zyrianne Colon is...
The Island Connection
South Carolina Drivers Should Watch For Deer On State Roads
As the state’s population increases and more people commute on South Carolina’s roadways, the chance of deer-vehicle collisions is greater. Drivers throughout the state should be cautious of roaming white-tailed deer throughout the year, but especially during the rut or breeding season — typically from October through November. Studies show that about 45 percent of deer-vehicle collisions occur during this time, and it is related to the fact that deer naturally increase their movements related to breeding.
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
cn2.com
Former SC Governor, Nikki Haley Visits Chester Co. Talks Education, Election 2024
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nikki Haley, also a former UN Ambassador in Chester County on this Wednesday where she attended an event where education is the target. Haley attended a sporting clays fundraiser at Rocky Creek Sporting Clays in Richburg. The fundraiser is for the organization she...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Employers have the 7th Biggest Hiring Struggle in the U.S. – WalletHub Study
WalletHub recently released its study on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring and South Carolina ranked as havin the 7th biggest struggle in the country. In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District...
wccbcharlotte.com
New South Carolina Map Help Families In Need Find Food Pantries
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released an expanded map listing food panties across the state. You can access and search the map HERE. According to Feeding America, nearly 490,00 people across the state deal with huger and food insecurity.
coladaily.com
PALSS brings free COVID-19 shots to the community
Most Americans — nearly 80%, according to the Centers for Disease Control — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than two in three have completed the initial two-dose series of shots. But South Carolina and the Midlands lag behind the nation, with barely half of the residents vaccinated.
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South Carolina
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a well-liked store that specializes in selling items such as home decor, furniture, and trinkets, recently stated their plans to open another new location in Columbia, South Carolina, on November 10, 2022.
FOX Carolina
South Carolina 2nd most dangerous state to drive in, study says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new study found that South Carolina is the second most dangerous U.S. state to drive in. Research conducted by personal injury lawyers analyzed the number of deaths per 100,000 people and the number of deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2020. An index score out of 10 was given to each state in order to determine a ranking of the most dangerous states to drive in the U.S. The lower the score, the more dangerous the state.
live5news.com
Lanes reopen on I-26EB following crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that two left lanes on I-26EB have reopened Thursday afternoon. A crash was reported at exit 215 near Dorchester Road around 2:10 p.m. The two left lanes were reopened at 3:07 p.m. The details of the crash...
