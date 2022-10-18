Read full article on original website
Connections shared off the football field between Carroll and Franklin Parish ahead of Thursday’s big matchup
A big game looms between Carroll (6-0), and Franklin Parish (6-1), on Thursday night in Winnsboro. You read the records correctly. Even more amazing. It’s being done by a pair of first-year head coaches in their respective programs. But, both sides share a connection. Patriots head coach Adrian Burnette, is the son of the late, […]
Neshoba Democrat
Warriors best Northeast Lauderdale to improve to 4-3
The Choctaw Central Warriors picked up an important Region 4-4A victory last Friday night as they knocked off Northeast Lauderdale 33-12 in prep football action. Channing Jimmie put the Warriors on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a two-yard run. The extra point try was no good and the Warriors led 6-0.
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
4-Star Safety Ryan Yaites Shuts Down Recruitment, Locked In With LSU
Yaites, a blue-chip safety out of Texas, will put his focus into developing for LSU.
LSU cornerback target set to announce commitment Friday
Kaleb Beasley is a six-foot, 179-pound cornerback from Nashville, Tennessee, where he stars for Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs are 8-0 this season and have a marquee win over Alabama 7A powerhouse, Thompson. Lipscomb Academy won the 2A state championship in Tennessee last year and they look like they are well on their way to running it back.
Running visitor list for LSU-Ole Miss
LSU is expected to host a solid group of visitors this weekend for the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS inside Tiger Stadium.
What Kim Mulkey loves most about LSU women's basketball freshman, Roc Nation rapper Flau'jae Johnson
Admittedly, Kim Mulkey isn't a fan of rap music. The second-year LSU women's basketball coach confessed as much on the set of the SEC Network's SEC NOW show from Birmingham on Tuesday afternoon at the SEC Tipoff 2023 event, the annual event that signifies the arrival of basketball season, at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. ...
