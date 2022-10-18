Kaleb Beasley is a six-foot, 179-pound cornerback from Nashville, Tennessee, where he stars for Lipscomb Academy. The Mustangs are 8-0 this season and have a marquee win over Alabama 7A powerhouse, Thompson. Lipscomb Academy won the 2A state championship in Tennessee last year and they look like they are well on their way to running it back.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO