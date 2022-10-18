ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

MyArkLaMiss

Connections shared off the football field between Carroll and Franklin Parish ahead of Thursday’s big matchup

A big game looms between Carroll (6-0), and Franklin Parish (6-1), on Thursday night in Winnsboro. You read the records correctly. Even more amazing. It’s being done by a pair of first-year head coaches in their respective programs. But, both sides share a connection. Patriots head coach Adrian Burnette, is the son of the late, […]
WINNSBORO, LA
Neshoba Democrat

Warriors best Northeast Lauderdale to improve to 4-3

The Choctaw Central Warriors picked up an important Region 4-4A victory last Friday night as they knocked off Northeast Lauderdale 33-12 in prep football action. Channing Jimmie put the Warriors on the scoreboard in the first quarter on a two-yard run. The extra point try was no good and the Warriors led 6-0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS

