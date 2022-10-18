ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lawyers for George Floyd's daughter draft cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West

By Lisa Respers France, Omar Jimenez, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Daily Mail

Family of George Floyd SUE Kanye West for $250m after the rapper said he died of a fentanyl overdose and was NOT murdered by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin

The mother of George Floyd’s daughter has launched a $250 million legal bid against Kanye West after his controversial comments about his death. West claimed that Floyd, who was murdered by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in May 2020, died after taking fentanyl and the police officers knee ‘wasn’t even on his neck like that’.
Power 102.9 NoCo

George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments

The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Daily Beast

George Floyd’s Family Weighing Suit Over Kanye Overdose Theory: Lawyer

A civil rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd said Sunday they were considering suing Kanye West for a number of false statements he made about Floyd’s May 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” Lee Merritt wrote on Twitter, noting that the suit was being considered despite the fact that “one cannot defame the dead.” Merritt was referring to comments the rapper made in between ranting about the “Jewish media” on a Sunday visit to Drink Champs, the Revolt TV podcast. Fresh from attending the premiere of fellow “White Lives Matter” firebrand Candace Owens’ Daily Wire documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, West insisted incorrectly that Floyd’s death was tied to fentanyl. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said. (Although an autopsy found traces of fentanyl in Floyd’s system, his death was ruled a homicide.)
HollywoodLife

George Floyd’s Family Announces $250M Lawsuit Against Kanye West, Sends Cease & Desist

George Floyd‘s family has announced that they plan to sue Kanye “Ye” West for $250 million after the 45-year-old rapper made head-turning comments about Floyd’s murder on a recent episode of Revolt. TV’s Drink Champs podcast. In a press release obtained by HollywoodLife, Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s minor daughter Gianna, confirmed she has hired two law firms, the Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon and Dixon Attorneys at Law, to file the suit on behalf of Gianna. The release said they plan to file suit against Kanye and his “business partners and associates” for “harassment, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.”
BET

Kanye West Hands Out ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts To The Homeless Community

Kanye West has freely handed out his controversial White Lives Matter shirts in Los Angeles’ Skid Row neighborhood. According to Rolling Stone, a video posted by Ian Connor, an associate of West who is also a recognized stylist that has been accused of sexual assault by a least half-a-dozen women, shows West’s team giving away the shirts on Sunday night (Oct. 16).
The Independent

Kanye West to face £221 million lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks

Kanye West is due to face a 250 million dollar (£221 million) lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd, following recent remarks the rapper made about his death.Lawyers representing the family issued a cease and desist letter to West and said his comments were a “repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death”.It comes after the rapper made an appearance on the US podcast Drink Champs, where he claimed Mr Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose, in contrast to a medical examiner’s testimony.Mr Floyd, a black man, died in 2020 after police...
A.V. Club

George Floyd’s family prepares to sue Kanye West for $250 million

Sometime between going on numerous anti-Jew rants and buying the conservative social media site Parler, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, now known as Ye, found himself making false statements about the murder of George Floyd. Floyd was murdered by convicted murderer Derek Chauvin while in police custody, spurring worldwide protests against police brutality, abuse, and killings. However, Ye, who appeared on Drink Champs to make several controversial and bigoted statements, claims that wasn’t the case, and it could cost him.
Vibe

Kanye West To Trademark Phrases From Feud With Supreme’s Tremaine Emory

Kanye West has moved to take his Internet rantings to the bank. According to TMZ, the 45-year-old rapper filed a trademark for the phrases “Good to hear from you bi**h” and “Tremendez” in reference to his social media feud with fashion designer Tremaine Emory. More from VIBE.comDame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West's Mental HealthHoward Stern Compares Kanye West to Hitler Over Anti-Semitic RemarksTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.E Since labeling the Denim Tears founder “Tremendez,” Ye has been seen in multi-colored shirts bearing the name. Earlier this month, Emory called out Ye for his use of...
