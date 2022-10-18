PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots, Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta scored their first goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Thursday night. Petry and Rutta, brought in by the Penguins during the offseason to give their blue line a little more heft, scored on long shots from the point. Rickard Rakell and Jake Guentzel found the net from in close as the Penguins made Mike Sullivan the first coach to reach 300 victories with the club. Jeff Carter also scored against his old team and Ryan Poehling added his first career goal in the third period as Pittsburgh improved to 3-0-1. Cal Petersen stopped just six of the nine shots he faced in the first period before being pulled at the start of the second. Jonathan Quick made 22 saves over the final two periods but Los Angeles saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Carl Grundstrom’s power-play goal with 2:12 remaining spoiled Jarry’s bid for his 12th career shutout.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO