Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
Zion scores 25 points in return, Pelicans rout Nets 130-108
Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets
NBA World Reacts To Pelicans Dominant Performance Over Nets
The NBA and Pelicans fans react to to New Orleans' dominant performance over the Nets.
Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans prove to be the real Big 3 in win over the Nets
Zion Williamson made his first regular-season appearance for the New Orleans Pelicans since May of 2021 when the former No.
‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets
Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against The New Orleans Pelicans
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
