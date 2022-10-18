ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans vs. Nets: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

One of the most interesting matchups in the NBA’s first full slate of the season is an intra-conference game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. This is a star-studded matchup that bookmakers are expecting to be a competitive up-and-down affair based on the lines that they have set for the game.
‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets

Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
Penguins jump on Kings early, roll to 6-1 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots, Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta scored their first goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Los Angeles Kings 6-1 on Thursday night. Petry and Rutta, brought in by the Penguins during the offseason to give their blue line a little more heft, scored on long shots from the point. Rickard Rakell and Jake Guentzel found the net from in close as the Penguins made Mike Sullivan the first coach to reach 300 victories with the club. Jeff Carter also scored against his old team and Ryan Poehling added his first career goal in the third period as Pittsburgh improved to 3-0-1. Cal Petersen stopped just six of the nine shots he faced in the first period before being pulled at the start of the second. Jonathan Quick made 22 saves over the final two periods but Los Angeles saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Carl Grundstrom’s power-play goal with 2:12 remaining spoiled Jarry’s bid for his 12th career shutout.
