Lawyers for George Floyd's daughter draft cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West

Read full article on original website
Related
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Family of George Floyd SUE Kanye West for $250m after the rapper said he died of a fentanyl overdose and was NOT murdered by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter has launched a $250 million legal bid against Kanye West after his controversial comments about his death. West claimed that Floyd, who was murdered by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin in May 2020, died after taking fentanyl and the police officers knee ‘wasn’t even on his neck like that’.
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments
The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Kanye West on Instagram: 'Breonna Taylor's mom said it first,' BLM is a 'fraud'
Kanye West continued his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, posting on Instagram a quote from the mother of Breonna Taylor calling the organization’s Louisville, Kentucky, chapter a "fraud." "BREONNA TAYLOR’S MOM SAID IT FIRST: ‘I have never personally dealt with BLM Louisville and personally have...
Dame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West’s Mental Health
Dame Dash has confessed he is worried about Ye’s mental health. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder discussed Kanye West’s antisemitic rhetoric and online outbursts during a recent appearance on the London shopping series Kick Game. Dash, 51, offered sympathy towards the fashion designer throughout his recent bouts with controversy. More from VIBE.comTalib Kweli Accuses Kanye West Of Taking Advantage Of N.O.R.EKanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter RosenbergIce Cube Rejects Credit For Kanye West's Anti-Semitism “He’s my brother,” he began. “[We don’t talk] constantly, [except for] when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him....
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Gianna Files $250M Lawsuit Against Kanye West
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna has filed a whopping $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West over his recent claims Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Roxie Washington, on behalf of her minor daughter who is also the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, retained both...
Kanye West sued by mother of George Floyd’s daughter for rapper’s claim he died of fentanyl use in $250million lawsuit
GEORGE Floyd's family has filed a $250million lawsuit against Kanye West following the rapper's controversial remarks on the Drink Champs podcast. The lawsuit, filed by the mother of Floyd's daughter, comes after Kanye claimed the use of fentanyl ultimately led to the 46-year-old's death, not police brutality. Lawyers of Roxie...
msn.com
Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl
Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
Daily Beast
George Floyd’s Family Weighing Suit Over Kanye Overdose Theory: Lawyer
A civil rights attorney who represented the family of George Floyd said Sunday they were considering suing Kanye West for a number of false statements he made about Floyd’s May 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight,” Lee Merritt wrote on Twitter, noting that the suit was being considered despite the fact that “one cannot defame the dead.” Merritt was referring to comments the rapper made in between ranting about the “Jewish media” on a Sunday visit to Drink Champs, the Revolt TV podcast. Fresh from attending the premiere of fellow “White Lives Matter” firebrand Candace Owens’ Daily Wire documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM, West insisted incorrectly that Floyd’s death was tied to fentanyl. “If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West said. (Although an autopsy found traces of fentanyl in Floyd’s system, his death was ruled a homicide.)
Kanye West to face £221 million lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks
Kanye West is due to face a 250 million dollar (£221 million) lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd, following recent remarks the rapper made about his death.Lawyers representing the family issued a cease and desist letter to West and said his comments were a “repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death”.It comes after the rapper made an appearance on the US podcast Drink Champs, where he claimed Mr Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose, in contrast to a medical examiner’s testimony.Mr Floyd, a black man, died in 2020 after police...
A.V. Club
George Floyd’s family prepares to sue Kanye West for $250 million
Sometime between going on numerous anti-Jew rants and buying the conservative social media site Parler, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, now known as Ye, found himself making false statements about the murder of George Floyd. Floyd was murdered by convicted murderer Derek Chauvin while in police custody, spurring worldwide protests against police brutality, abuse, and killings. However, Ye, who appeared on Drink Champs to make several controversial and bigoted statements, claims that wasn’t the case, and it could cost him.
Clayton News Daily
Newsmax bans Lara Logan after QAnon-style rant, condemns her words in 'the strongest terms'
The right-wing channel Newsmax has banned Lara Logan from its air after she went on a QAnon-style rant during an appearance on the network this week. In a bizarre interview, Logan told host Eric Bolling that "the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world," and later added that the world's elites "want us eating insects [and] cockroaches" while they "dine on the blood of children."
The internet had so many calm, rational thoughts about Elon Musk’s reported plan to gut Twitter
At this point, it wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever if Elon Musk began his first day fully in control of Twitter — whenever that day does, finally, arrive — by sauntering through the elevator doors at Twitter HQ and reenacting the Ari Gold paintball scene from Entourage. That’s because the latest turn of events in the ongoing saga of his deal to buy Twitter, a company for which Elon himself has acknowledged he’s “obviously overpaying,” is that he reportedly wants to axe almost 75% of the company’s workforce.
Comments / 0