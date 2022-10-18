Simsbury delays decision on whether to allow cannabis retailers in town

Whether or not Simsbury will allow the sale of cannabis within its borders may be decided soon, but a little later than expected.

The Board of Selectmen has discussed the matter in the past, and again at its most recent meeting.

At the Board of Selectmen meeting, on Oct. 12, Selectwoman Heather Goetz asked Town Attorney Bob DeCrescenzo to define exactly what the Board of Selectmen’s role would be in crafting that town policy. Under Public Act 21-1, towns may “opt out” or prohibit cannabis sales, otherwise they become legal under state law.

DeCrescenzo said that any Zoning Commission decision would result in a text amendment to current zoning regulations, which would require a public hearing.

“It would create a separate use category for cannabis retail sales,” DeCrescenzo said. “If they don’t do anything... then the cannabis retail sales would be considered in the same category as any retail sales.”

The Zoning Commission could also create a separate category for cannabis sales, and then define the areas where cannabis sales are allowed in town.

The Zoning Commission had been set to meet on Oct. 17 at the Simsbury Public Library, and one item on its agenda was to create a text amendment to current zoning rules that would prohibit the sales of cannabis in the town’s center, but that meeting was canceled, per a notice on the towns website, posted at 3:47 p.m. on the same day.

The notice reads that the new meeting will be scheduled, at the “earliest opportunity,” and that the next regular meeting is on Nov. 21. The Zoning Commission was also expected to vote to extend the moratorium on cannabis sales in Simsbury, which was set to expire on Nov. 8, for another six months.

A draft of the text amendment would limit the number of cannabis retailers in Simsbury to just one, and confine that facility to “within 1,500 feet of the intersection of Route 167 (Bushy Hill Road) and Route 202/44 (Albany Turnpike).”

DeCrescenzo said that the Board of Selectmen could potentially trump any decision by the Zoning Commission, should it decide to not allow cannabis sales. However, if a cannabis retail outlet were established prior to the town banning cannabis retailers, that establishment would be allowed to exist.

For more information, visit www.simsbury-ct.gov .

